Robert Pattinson Reveals That He Went “Crazy for 3 Days” While Working with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson, actor known for his role in Harry Potter and The Batman, recently revealed how a particular scene in his upcoming film, The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, left him mentally drained.
Robert Pattinson’s intense journey on set:
In an interview for a French publication, Pattinson shared how he spent hours writing, trying to decipher hidden meanings in the script. He said: "I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. His complex artistic pursuit was soon resolved with the help of his co-star, a very famous actress in her own right, who helped put his mind at ease about the scene.
The plot and setting of Pattinson’s new movie:
After a conversation with Zendaya, the lead actress in The Drama, Pattinson was assured the lines were straightforward. They meant exactly what they conveyed. This relaxed approach helped the actor look at the scene with newfound clarity.
He added, “I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene. I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days.”
This isn’t the first time Zendaya has been praised by a co-star
Pattinson wasn’t the only actor grateful to have worked with the Euphoria actress in the past. Austin Butler, Zendaya’s Dune: Part Two co-star, also had nice words to say about her, going as far as calling her “a queen” during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The two first met during a Teen Vogue shoot in 2012. Butler praised Zendaya’s professionalism, mentioning how she powered through a film screening despite losing her voice.
Personal lives and future aspirations
As for the actors’ plans? Well, Pattinson, who welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024, expressed his desire to reprise his role as Batman. Despite joking about aging, he feels healthier and hopes to bring the iconic superhero back to the big screen in future sequels. This year, we’ll also get to see him in director Bong Joon Ho’s movie Mickey 17.
Meanwhile, Zendaya’s engagement to Tom Holland was recently confirmed by Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon. Holland proposed between Christmas and New Year, and Zendaya first revealed her diamond ring at the Golden Globes in January 2024. The couple, who met while filming Spider-Man, is now set to tie the knot.
