Robert Pattinson Reveals That He Went “Crazy for 3 Days” While Working with Zendaya

As for the actors’ plans? Well, Pattinson, who welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024, expressed his desire to reprise his role as Batman. Despite joking about aging, he feels healthier and hopes to bring the iconic superhero back to the big screen in future sequels. This year, we’ll also get to see him in director Bong Joon Ho’s movie Mickey 17.

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s engagement to Tom Holland was recently confirmed by Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon. Holland proposed between Christmas and New Year, and Zendaya first revealed her diamond ring at the Golden Globes in January 2024. The couple, who met while filming Spider-Man, is now set to tie the knot.