Robert Pattinson’s Fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, Shared Honest Pictures of Her Postpartum Body

Suki Waterhouse recently opened up about her postpartum experience after welcoming her first child with Robert Pattinson a few weeks ago.

Suki Waterhouse is providing an honest update on her postpartum journey. On Monday, April 8, the 32-year-old actress shared a collection of mirror selfies on her Instagram. She was dressed in an open cardigan, revealing her belly, while wearing mom’s postpartum underwear and a bralette. In her caption, she took a moment to acknowledge her postpartum experience as she navigates her new role as a mother.

«The fourth trimester has been... humbling! The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!» Waterhouse wrote. «I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕.»

Earlier this month, Waterhouse introduced her and Pattinson’s newborn to the world through Instagram. The couple hasn’t disclosed the baby’s gender yet. In the photo, the new mother lovingly looked into the camera while cradling her baby, who was wrapped in a heart-patterned blanket. «Welcome to the world, angel ❤️,» she captioned the moment.