Sandra Bullock Pleads People to Stop Referring to Her Kids as «Adopted»

Sandra Bullock, known for her roles in iconic films such as The Blind Side and Gravity, has been an advocate for adoption for many years. She has adopted two children, Louis and Laila. However, despite her openness about her journey to motherhood, Bullock has expressed frustration over the persistent labeling of her children as «adopted,» rather than simply her children.

In a recent interview, Bullock candidly shared her feelings on the matter, stating, «It makes me teary-eyed. Let’s all just refer to these kids as ’our kids.’ Don’t say ’my adopted child.’ No one calls their kid their ’IVF child’.» Adoption is a beautiful and selfless act, yet society often attaches an unnecessary stigma to it by emphasizing the «adopted» label. This labeling can unintentionally reinforce the idea that there is a difference between biological and adopted children, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and creating a sense of being different.

The Oscar-winning actress maintains a low profile when it comes to her personal life, especially concerning her two children. Despite her celebrity status, Bullock is not active on social media and goes to great lengths to shield her children from the intrusive lenses of the paparazzi. In recent years, there has been a growing movement to promote more inclusive language surrounding adoption. Organizations and advocates have been working tirelessly to raise awareness and educate the public about the importance of using respectful and affirming language when discussing adoption.

In a rare glimpse into her family life, Bullock reveals the unique personalities of her two young ones. Louis, whom she affectionately calls «Lou,» is described as being incredibly sensitive, possessing wisdom and kindness beyond his years. From the moment she first held him, Bullock sensed a profound spiritual presence within Louis, a realization that filled her with both awe and a deep sense of responsibility. On the other hand, Laila is portrayed as a fearless fighter, and resilient in the face of adversity. Bullock speaks with admiration about Laila’s unwavering determination to preserve her spirit between life’s challenges. It is this resilience, Bullock believes, that has allowed Laila to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger. With a sense of anticipation and pride, Bullock predicts that Laila’s fearlessness and strength will lead her to achieve remarkable feats and instigate meaningful change in the world.

So let us hear her plea and embrace a more compassionate and inclusive approach to talking about adoption. Let us celebrate the beauty of all families and honor the love that unites them, regardless of how they come together.