“School of Rock” Child Co-Stars Get Married With a Cast Reunion That Had Everyone Talking

The movie came out in 2003 and Caitlin and Angelo said “I do” earlier this year after getting engaged in June 2023. Social media was abuzz with highlights from the day as the School of Rock co-stars, such as Rivkah Reyes, shared highlights from the big day on TikTok, and captioned it “celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam 🖤”

The cast threw it back to their School of Rock days, as the couple hit the dance floor with their castmates to Stevie Nicks’ "Edge of Seventeen"—a nod to one of the most iconic scenes from the movie. What a rockin’ tribute!

Surrounded by family, friends and cast members — of which nine showed up, including Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Reyes, Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen, and Cole Hawkins — the couple had what Caitlin Hale described as an incredible “time capsule moment.”