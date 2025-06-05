“School of Rock” Child Co-Stars Get Married With a Cast Reunion That Had Everyone Talking
From childhood co-stars to husband and wife — Caitlin and Angelo’s story began on the School of Rock set and time has brought us all to this — an incredible wedding-cast reunion! It’s unbelievably been 20 years since the epic movie came out and their wedding was amped with all the feels, some good old fashioned nostalgia and the possibility and expectation of amazing memories ahead.
Let’s take a look at their rocking celebration.
The castmates came out to play.
The movie came out in 2003 and Caitlin and Angelo said “I do” earlier this year after getting engaged in June 2023. Social media was abuzz with highlights from the day as the School of Rock co-stars, such as Rivkah Reyes, shared highlights from the big day on TikTok, and captioned it “celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam 🖤”
The cast threw it back to their School of Rock days, as the couple hit the dance floor with their castmates to Stevie Nicks’ "Edge of Seventeen"—a nod to one of the most iconic scenes from the movie. What a rockin’ tribute!
Surrounded by family, friends and cast members — of which nine showed up, including Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Reyes, Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen, and Cole Hawkins — the couple had what Caitlin Hale described as an incredible “time capsule moment.”
All but one
Not everyone could show up though. Jack Black, who is famous for his role as Dewey Finn — the amateur rock enthusiast — sent his love after experiencing filming commitments — but his absence definitely did not dim the electric night.
They made the most out of their big day.
Caitlin and Angelo tied the knot on January 4 at the gorgeous Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, according to the New York Post.
But how did the beautiful couple go from power chords to power couple.
They were just kids when they met.
Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli first met as kids on the set of School of Rock, where they both played pretty memorable roles in the iconic Jack Black-led comedy, where a wannabe rockstar-turned-substitute teacher turns a bunch of students into a rock band.
Caitlin played Marta, one of the band’s backup singers, and Angelo was Frankie, the “tough guy” security guard.
Adults when they fell in love.
Angelo Massagli still remembers it like it was yesterday. “I was like, ‘Wow, that girl’s really, really, really something else,’” he told in his interview.
Even though the School of Rock cast clicked instantly during filming and stayed in touch through a group chat, it wasn’t until 2018—when both Caitlin and Angelo happened to be studying in Florida—that sparks started flying again.
They’ve started a new story together
What started as a simple lunch to catch up turned into something much more for Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli. That shared history from their School of Rock days ended up being the perfect foundation for their relationship to grow stronger.
After their big-screen debut, both Caitlin and Angelo stepped away from acting. Caitlin now works as an OB-GYN ultrasound tech, while Angelo is crushing it as a lawyer for TikTok.
We wish them all the best in their next chapter ahead.
