Selena Gomez Seemingly Reacts to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Baby News

Hailey and Justin Bieber made the big announcement—they’re expecting a baby! Social media exploded with excitement, but many wondered how Bieber’s ex, Selena Gomez, would react. Without delay, she seemingly responded to the baby news.

Hailey and Justin Bieber let everyone know that they’re going to be parents to a little Bieber soon.

Justin and Hailey took to social media on Thursday, May 9, to announce their upcoming parenthood. Sharing photos and a video of their vow renewal, following their 2018 marriage, the model, 27, and singer, 30, revealed their joyful news. Speculations about the Biebers’ pregnancy have been swirling since their marriage.

The Internet went into a frenzy after the Biebers announced their pregnancy via Instagram, sharing their ceremony in Hawaii. Hailey looked stunning in a Saint Laurent lace dress and veil, proudly displaying her baby bump, while Justin sported a casual look in a T-shirt, black jeans, a bomber jacket, and a backward baseball hat. The post included serene outdoor photos of the expectant parents standing in a field, with Justin tenderly wrapping his arms around Hailey’s belly, showcasing their wedding rings. Keeping the caption simple, they merely tagged each other, letting the images speak volumes about their joy.

When the couple shared their baby news online, a host of celebrities showered them with love and congratulations.

When Hailey shared the photos and clips on her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy, stars like Ellen Pompeo commented, saying, “Congratulations!!! Sending so much love, so happy for you both.” Paris Hilton chimed in with a simple “Congratulations love,” while Kylie Jenner exclaimed, “I love you guys!!!! Ahhhhhhhh.” Bella Hadid expressed her excitement with, “chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!”. Vanessa Hudgens also joined the chorus, saying, “Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe.” “Congratulations!!!” added Demi Lovato. Kim Kardashian also made her presence felt in the comments section, proclaiming, “I love you guys soooo much!!!”

After the announcement, Selena Gomez posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Following the couple’s announcement of their impending parenthood, Selena took to Instagram to share a snap with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The former Disney star, who shared an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber for about eight years until 2018, posted a black-and-white Instagram story shortly after the pregnancy announcement. In the image, Selena’s hands were intertwined with those of her music producer boyfriend, Benny Blanco, with a ring also visible.

