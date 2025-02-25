Selena Gomez Shares the Reason Behind Her Rapid Weight Loss

She addressed speculation about her body with her signature honesty. In response to past scrutiny, she emphasized, “This makes me sick... I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I'm just human.”

SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), a condition she manages alongside lupus, often causes weight fluctuations. Her openness about these challenges has made her a beacon of strength for those navigating chronic illness.