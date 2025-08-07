Selena Gomez’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and ‘Suite Life’ Spinoffs Got Dumped: “I Was at My Wits’ End”

Gomez reflected that at the time, she was “kind of at her wits’ end” and thought her career might not work out. However, she was cast in Wizards of Waverly Place shortly after, and as she told Shane, her “whole life changed.” She expressed pride in her Disney Channel beginnings, calling it an honor to be part of that era of television.

“It was actually a weird thing because I was on three pilots for the Disney Channel: one was the spinoff of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ one was the spinoff of ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ and the last one was ‘Wizards,’” she said. “So by then, all of them didn’t get picked up, and I was just kind of at my wits’ end, but not in a bad way. I just kind of thought, ‘OK, well, this is not going to work out.’”

In the interview, Gomez also spoke candidly about the challenges of growing up in the public eye, especially with her personal life being a constant subject of media scrutiny. She admitted that dealing with the “outside noise” from tabloids and the public was — and still is — difficult.