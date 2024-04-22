«She Isn’t a Teenager Anymore,» Jennifer Lopez Sparks a Stir With Daring Breastplate

At Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood event, the renowned celebrity duo, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known as «Bennifer,» grabbed attention. However, this time, it wasn’t due to their usual public arguments. Instead, it was JLo’s look that sparked a stir online. Despite the criticism from fans, many failed to grasp the significance behind the bold fashion choice.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Jennifer Lopez sported a special shiny silver-blue chest plate created by Grace Ling, an artist from Singapore who mixes fashion and 3D tech to make sustainable designs. The piece was made to fit Lopez’s chest, shoulders, and upper body, showing off her toned abs from the front, and it has a completely open back. Lopez paired it with a tight, long, black skirt that highlighted her classic hourglass shape.

Avalon/Photoshot/East News , Avalon/Photoshot/East News

The eye-catching breastplate trend has been embraced by numerous celebrities, like Zendaya, Rihanna, and many others, leading some to view it as a powerful symbol on the red carpet. This style not only provides coverage for cleavage but also embodies a modern interpretation of graceful femininity and strength.

JLo went on to receive her fifth Elle’s Icon Award, emphasizing, «Of all the things I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing on my list was icon.» Lopez took the opportunity to talk about breaking boundaries and celebrating women’s strengths in Hollywood, sharing, «The things that women are usually criticized for and kept out of rooms for, things like changing our minds, things like being emotional, and having our attention in several different places at once, are our superpowers and the essence of who we are. That is what it is to actually be a woman.»

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/East News

Despite Lopez turning heads all evening, some individuals began to criticize her outfit selection. A few people slammed her choice of a revealing top, saying, «Someone should tell Jlo she isn’t a teenager anymore. She’ll do anything for attention,» while others likened her attire to a car’s hood. Nevertheless, when you radiate the kind of brilliance that JLo does, there will always be those eager to voice their negative opinions, even when it’s not their place to do so.

