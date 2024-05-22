"Not Appropriate for Her Age," Demi Moore, 61, Wows in a 3D Gown — But Her Super Long Hair Divides People

All eyes were on Demi Moore this Monday as she radiated confidence and beauty on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. While the 61-year-old actress looked undeniably flawless, some people had comments about her hairdo.

Eric Catarina/Allpix Press/East News

Demi attended the premiere of her horror film, The Substance, in a breathtaking Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that featured a showstopping 3D detail. Her satin champagne gown showcased a corset bodice and a striking 3D pointed wing extending from the left side of the bust. She completed the look with a stunning choker necklace and drop earrings.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/East News

Online fans showered praise on the star, describing her as "forever young and fabulous," and saying that she's "absolutely gorgeous." Beside her stunning gown, Moore's waist-length glossy locks garnered considerable attention, sparking divided opinions among fans regarding her hairstyle choice.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/East News

One admirer remarked, "That dress looks beautiful with her hair!" while another commented, "Her hair is too much." A third person chimed in, "Yes, agreed. It needs to be put up in a messy bun... not appropriate for her age."

We admire Demi Moore's radiant glow and her ever-beaming smile. Recently, the star posted a bikini video on her Instagram, but some people are saying that "older women shouldn’t wear bikinis."