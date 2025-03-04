“She Looks +40,” Millie Bobby Brown’s New Blonde Look Sparks Internet Frenzy
Millie Bobby Brown, the talented actress who rose to fame as Eleven in Stranger Things, has recently been the subject of online discussions regarding her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest Netflix film, The Electric State. At 21, Brown showcased a mature look that garnered both admiration and criticism from fans and media alike.
For the premiere, Brown donned a metallic embroidered gown. She complemented the ensemble with her newly debuted platinum blonde hair, styled in a bun with prominent bangs. She attended the event with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who looked stylish in a black and white tuxedo.
The internet buzzed with mixed reactions to Brown's transformed appearance. Some social media users commented on her mature look, with remarks like, "She looks +40" and "I feel like makeup artists are trying to make her appear older than her age."
While a lot of people had negative comments about her look, many others supported her transformation and growth. One of the fans commented, "Experimenting with her style and hair color. She’s living her life like every other young adult."
In response to the critiques, she posted a candid, makeup-free video on her brand Florence by Mills' Instagram, discussing her recent skin breakout and emphasizing authenticity.
Additionally, she shared a video on her personal Instagram addressing the recent news and calling out the haters. In the video, she confidently responded to the criticism, expressing that she refuses to let negativity affect her. She also encouraged her followers to embrace their true selves and not be pressured by unrealistic beauty standards.
This isn’t the first time Millie Bobby Brown has faced criticism over her appearance. Since her rise to fame in 2016, she has been subjected to various comments, from her make-up and clothing choices to her accent. Despite this, she continues to embrace her changing style and growth, reminding the public that change is natural.
In the ever-evolving world of Hollywood, where appearances are often discussed, Millie Bobby Brown stands as a symbol to authenticity, embracing her journey with poise and maturity beyond her years.
