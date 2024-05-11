Sofía Vergara Reveals Her New Boyfriend in a Cheeky Way, and Details Are Intriguing

Sofía Vergara, who recently split with her husband of 7 years, has turned a fresh page in her dating life. The famous 51-year-old actress is gushing over her new beau as she shared a photo of him and confessed her love.

Sofía revealed the reason behind her divorce.

AFP/EAST NEWS

After being together for seven years, Sofía and her younger husband Joe decided to end their marriage. They filed for divorce due to differences they couldn’t resolve. Sofía later shared that the split happened because Joe wanted to start a family, which she didn’t feel was right for her at her age. She explained, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

She’s moving on with a “handsome doctor”.

Sofía Vergara, at the age of 51, is now in a relationship with 49-year-old Dr. Justin Saliman. She recently had a major knee operation, and Dr. Saliman was there for her, providing both medical care and comfort. Grateful for his support, Sofía posted on social media, “If u ever get a major knee surgery, make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!” She also showed her love by saying, “Luv u Dr @jdsaliman.”

The two became a couple in October 2023 and have been inseparable since. Sofía, with her lively spirit and successful career, has found a partner in Dr. Saliman who is not daunted by her stardom. He, being no stranger to the world of celebrities, is charmed by Sofía’s humor and personality. Their friends are happy for them, noticing the joy in Sofía’s demeanor and Dr. Saliman’s respectful treatment towards her. Before this, Dr. Saliman was married to the actress Bree Turner for a decade. They have two children together, a 13-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

