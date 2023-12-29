Stranger Things Season 4 Cast: Then VS. Now

While the original members of the Stranger Things Season 4 cast were indeed children when the series first premiered in 2016, significant transformations have occurred in their lives since then. Millie Bobby Brown has ventured into the world of literature as a novelist, Sadie Sink has graced the screen in an award-winning film, and Finn Wolfhard has not only acted but also taken on the roles of writer and director in his own movie. Their maturation is so pronounced that portraying Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max as convincing high schoolers in Season 5 of Netflix’s popular sci-fi adventure might require some Hollywood magic, or perhaps even the assistance of artificial intelligence. Let’s explore the remarkable evolution of these actors from the early years of the show to the present.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

At the age of 13, Finn Wolfhard embarked on his journey as an actor, assuming the role of Mike Wheeler, the charismatic leader of the group, from the very inception of Stranger Things. As time has progressed, so too has Wolfhard’s career, seamlessly transitioning between the mystical occurrences in Hawkins, Indiana, and a diverse array of roles in both television and cinema. His versatility and talent have enabled him to explore various facets of the entertainment industry. Noteworthy among his cinematic endeavors are his standout performances in blockbuster films such as It and its sequel, It Chapter Two, where he captivated audiences with his on-screen presence beyond the confines of Hawkins. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Finn Wolfhard continued to leave an indelible mark, showcasing his ability to navigate different genres seamlessly. Adding another layer to his artistic portfolio, Wolfhard delved into the realm of creative storytelling with the horror comedy Hell of a Summer, a project in which he not only starred but also co-wrote, co-directed, and produced. This multifaceted involvement underscores his commitment not only to acting, but also to contributing creatively to the projects he undertakes. Now, at the age of 21, Finn Wolfhard stands as a testament to his growth as an actor and a creator, evolving from the young Mike Wheeler into a multifaceted artist. His journey, marked by a balance of supernatural adventures and artistic exploration, continues to captivate audiences as he navigates the diverse landscape of the entertainment industry

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

At the age of 14, Gaten Matarazzo assumed the role of the endearing super-nerd, Dustin Henderson, captivating audiences since Season 1 of Stranger Things. Throughout the series, Dustin has encountered various tragedies, from losing his feline companion to the ravenous Demogorgon to witnessing the demise of his friend Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn, at the hands of a horde of Demobats in the treacherous Upside Down. Beyond his iconic portrayal of Dustin, Gaten Matarazzo has showcased his versatile talent in several other projects. His contributions to the animated realm include voice acting roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and My Father’s Dragon, demonstrating his ability to breathe life into characters through his distinctive vocal skills. In the film Honor Society, Matarazzo took on a starring role, adding another dimension to his diverse acting portfolio. The future promises more auditory delights from Matarazzo, who is set to lend his voice to the animated TV show Ghostbusters: Ecto Force. This project holds a delightful coincidence, as Matarazzo’s character in Stranger Things memorably donned a Ghostbusters costume for Halloween, creating a charming connection between his real-life endeavors and the iconic moments on-screen. Now, at the age of 21, Gaten Matarazzo stands as a seasoned actor with a trajectory that extends beyond his early portrayal of Dustin Henderson. His ability to navigate the complexities of his character and seamlessly transition into various roles underscores his growth as an artist. As Matarazzo continues to embark on new projects, his journey in the entertainment industry unfolds, promising further enchantment for audiences eager to witness his evolving talents.

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

At the age of 14, Caleb McLaughlin, renowned for his portrayal of Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, delved into a multitude of cinematic and television projects during his breaks from the iconic series. As the years progressed, so did McLaughlin's career, marked by a diverse array of roles that showcased his acting prowess. Among his noteworthy cinematic endeavors are films such as Concrete Cowboy, Shooting Stars, and The Book of Clarence. These roles underscore McLaughlin's ability to tackle varied characters and contribute to the vibrant landscape of storytelling on the big screen. Additionally, he has graced the small screen with his presence in acclaimed series like Ultra City Smiths, Summer Camp Island, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, further solidifying his versatility as an actor. Looking ahead, McLaughlin is set to captivate audiences in the upcoming film The Deliverance, promising another compelling addition to his expanding repertoire. Beyond his achievements in acting, McLaughlin has embraced his passion for music. Having commenced his journey on Broadway as a child, he is making strides in the music industry. Notably, he has released two music videos for his singles, "Neighborhood" and "Soul Travel," showcasing his talent not only on screen but also in the realm of music. Now, at the age of 22, Caleb McLaughlin stands as a multifaceted artist, evolving from his early days on Stranger Things. His commitment to exploring diverse roles in both acting and music reflects his dedication to artistic growth. As McLaughlin continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, audiences can anticipate further artistic endeavors that promise to captivate and inspire.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

At the tender age of 12, Noah Schnapp, renowned for his portrayal of Will Byers on the hit series Stranger Things, embodied a character who, as the brother of Jonathan and son of Joyce, faced unrelenting challenges. Since the inception of Season 1, Will has grappled with the traumatic experiences of the Upside Down, serving as a central figure in the series. However, as Season 5 unfolds, it appears that Will Byers may finally be granted the opportunity to emerge as a hero and play a pivotal role in saving the world, marking a significant turning point for the character. Beyond his compelling role in Stranger Things, Schnapp has made his mark in the world of cinema with notable performances in movies such as Abe and Hubie Halloween. These roles showcase his versatility as an actor, transcending the boundaries of his iconic character in the series. Venturing beyond the realm of entertainment, Schnapp embarked on an academic journey at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2022, demonstrating his commitment to education and personal growth. Additionally, Schnapp publicly shared an important aspect of his identity by coming out as gay in a TikTok video shortly after commencing college, a brave and significant moment that resonated with many. Now, at the age of 19, Noah Schnapp stands as a symbol of both artistic prowess and personal evolution. As he continues to navigate the intricate landscape of acting, education, and self-discovery, audiences eagerly anticipate the unfolding chapters of Schnapp's journey, both on and off the screen.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

At the age of 15, Sadie Sink took on the role of Max Mayfield, a spirited tomboy firecracker with a hidden romantic side, instantly capturing the hearts of Stranger Things fans when she joined the cast in Season 2. Sink's character seamlessly integrated into the group, swiftly becoming an integral part of Season 4's intricate plot. Beyond her engaging portrayal, Max Mayfield played a pivotal role in reviving the popularity of Kate Bush's timeless song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" decades after its release, as Max frequently listens to it on her Walkman in Season 4. Sadie Sink's burgeoning career found its spark with her appearance on Stranger Things, propelling her into the spotlight. Her diverse talents have been showcased in a range of notable roles, including appearances in The Glass Castle, every installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy, and the critically acclaimed Oscar-winning film, The Whale. Notably, Sink took on a prominent role in Taylor Swift's Grammy-winning short film for the extended 10-minute version of "All Too Well" co-starring alongside Dylan O'Brien. Now, at the age of 21, Sadie Sink stands as a multifaceted artist whose trajectory in the entertainment industry has been marked by versatility and acclaim. From her early days as the beloved Max Mayfield to her contributions in various films and collaborations with renowned artists, Sink's journey continues to unfold, captivating audiences with each new endeavor. As she navigates the dynamic landscape of acting and creative collaborations, Sink's impact on the entertainment world promises to endure and evolve in exciting ways.

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

At the age of 11, Priah Ferguson made her debut on Stranger Things in Season 2, bringing to life the character of Erica Sinclair, a sassy and brilliant kid sister to Lucas. Over the years, Ferguson's portrayal of Erica has evolved, solidifying her as a core member of the group, contributing not only sass but also intelligence and a dynamic presence to the ensemble. Since her introduction to Stranger Things universe, Priah Ferguson has expanded her artistic endeavors beyond the small screen. In 2022, she undertook a prominent role in the film The Curse of Bridge Hollow, showcasing her versatility as an actor in a different cinematic landscape. Additionally, Ferguson has delved into the world of animation, lending her voice to two distinct animated series: My Dad the Bounty Hunter and Hamster & Gretel. Through her voice acting contributions, Ferguson has further demonstrated her ability to bring characters to life in diverse storytelling formats. Now, at the age of 17, Priah Ferguson stands as a seasoned performer with a trajectory that extends beyond her early days on Stranger Things. Her journey in the entertainment industry continues to unfold, marked by a growing list of accomplishments spanning film, television, and animation. As she navigates the multifaceted landscape of the entertainment world, audiences can anticipate further contributions and captivating performances from Priah Ferguson, a talent whose influence promises to endure and evolve in exciting ways.

The Stranger Things Season 4 cast is set to reunite for the upcoming season, promising another thrilling chapter in the beloved series. The creators, in a letter to fans, shared insights into the development of the show, revealing that seven years ago, they meticulously planned the complete story arc for Stranger Things. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last,” the authors admitted.