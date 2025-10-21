"TILLY" is just a poor excuse for a failed actress. Cartoons would be better.
“That’s Really, Really Scary,” Emily Blunt Speaks Out as Hollywood Panics Over the New AI Actress
Fears of AI taking over have reached new heights, with new jobs becoming a target. This time, this fear lies in the heart of Hollywood, where new AI actress, Tilly Norwood, has taken center stage in a heated debate over whether AI can replace actors.
“That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed.”
Among the Hollywood A-listers outraged by Tilly Norwood’s creation is award-winning actress, Emily Blunt. Her comments being, “That is really, really scary. Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.”
Despite all the fuss Tilly has garnered, she hasn’t gained any movie roles.
Creators think Tilly will go big.
Tilly’s appearance sparks a warmth and familiarity we see in lots of Hollywood starlets, thanks to her warm, brown wavy hair and almond eyes.
Her creator, Eline Van der Velden, CEO of Particle6, who was a former actress has spoken about Tilly’s promising future, saying, “When we first launched Tilly, people were like, ‘What’s that?’, and now we’re going to be announcing which agency is going to be representing her in the next few months.”
Norwood’s creation is still a subject of wide debate.
Apart from Blunt’s comments, actress Mara Wilson has also weighed in, raising points about the origins of Tilly’s face creation. Lots of women’s faces went into creating hers, and Wilson goes as far as to calling the creators, “identity thieves.”
Meanwhile, other actresses, like Whoopi Goldberg, aren’t too concerned as she believes the public can tell that Tilly isn’t real. She claims that AI actors will “move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently.”
Tilly’s not meant to replace actual actors.
While actors continue to frown upon Tilly’s creation, it’s unclear whether this AI woman’s future holds something big, especially considering big companies like Disney already suing AI companies for using their material for their creations. Either way, you can’t deny the impressive feats AI has shown the world, especially through these works of art.
