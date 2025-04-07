The Beatles Biopic Cast Is Revealed, but People Keep Saying the Same Thing

The common reaction of the fans wasn't too upbeat, though, as most of them would have preferred unknown actors for the roles. "Why do they not cast unknown people for biopics to launch new careers, like what used to be done? We’re tired of seeing the same actors on our screens," commented one fan. While another comment also shared this view, "Kinda wish they would’ve gotten unknown actors tbh."

Critics also emphasized the actors' different outlook and age compared to the original band members. "The way none of these people resemble the Beatles.....it will be a flop," wrote a fan on X. Meanwhile others were satisfied with the director's choice, "Literally 4 very decent actors from the UK & Ireland who have recently showed their talent in roles that have skyrocketed them into the spotlight. They're not these big names yet, genuinely a very good casting decision bringing on these 4..."