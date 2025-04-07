The Beatles Biopic Cast Is Revealed, but People Keep Saying the Same Thing
The wait is over; the cast of the upcoming Beatles biopic has been revealed. Let's see what the first reactions of the fans have been so far.
Sam Mendes, the director of the new Beatles film, revealed on Monday night who will play the legendary British band in a forthcoming series of four separate biopics. He was also joined on stage by the four actors. So here are they: Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will be John Lennon, Joseph Quinn is George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Ringo Starr.
The members of the cast are well-known to the fans, as all of them have been featured in several films recently. Harris Dickinson, who might have the biggest challenge of stepping into the shoes of John Lennon, starred in the thriller Babygirl with Nicole Kidman and also appeared in the satire Triangle of Sadness. While playing McCartney is another big role for 29-year-old Paul Mescal, who recently starred in the Gladiator sequel and was nominated for an Oscar in 2023 for Aftersun.
Barry Keoghan - who also got an Oscar nod for The Banshees of Inisherin - will portray the other surviving Beatles member, Ringo Starr. Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn, who appeared with long hair as Eddie Munson in the fourth series, takes up the role of George Harrison.
The common reaction of the fans wasn't too upbeat, though, as most of them would have preferred unknown actors for the roles. "Why do they not cast unknown people for biopics to launch new careers, like what used to be done? We’re tired of seeing the same actors on our screens," commented one fan. While another comment also shared this view, "Kinda wish they would’ve gotten unknown actors tbh."
Critics also emphasized the actors' different outlook and age compared to the original band members. "The way none of these people resemble the Beatles.....it will be a flop," wrote a fan on X. Meanwhile others were satisfied with the director's choice, "Literally 4 very decent actors from the UK & Ireland who have recently showed their talent in roles that have skyrocketed them into the spotlight. They're not these big names yet, genuinely a very good casting decision bringing on these 4..."
Well, the four films are set to be released only in April 2028, but until then, you can read more about actors who successfully played in biopics in our next article, 14 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Historical Figures They Portrayed in Movies.