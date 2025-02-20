"The Fountain of Youth," Jessica Alba Stuns in Bikini Pics After Divorce

Alba also took to social media to announce the split earlier in January. The 43-year-old actress wrote, “I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”

She also turned off comments on the post, preferring to keep any public sentiments away. For now, she's just enjoying her time in Cabo, and looking like a million bucks as she does, prompting fans to leave comments like, “Jessica, you are stunning! Beautiful! Enjoy your holiday and family time!”