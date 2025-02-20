"The Fountain of Youth," Jessica Alba Stuns in Bikini Pics After Divorce
Jessica Alba is in her glow-up era, and took to social media to share pictures of her vacation with her little man, son Hayes. While there were pictures of the sun, sand and some amazing food, Alba slipped into a bikini to show off her toned figure, and also left a rather cryptic message that fans seemed to love and understand.
Alba is currently soaking up some sun in Cabo, but her vacation comes after she recently filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren. She submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage with minor children in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Feb. 7, citing December 27th, 2024 to be the date of separation. The couple seem to be divorcing amicably, and have filed for joint and shared custody of their three children, daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes.
Alba also took to social media to announce the split earlier in January. The 43-year-old actress wrote, “I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time.”
She also turned off comments on the post, preferring to keep any public sentiments away. For now, she's just enjoying her time in Cabo, and looking like a million bucks as she does, prompting fans to leave comments like, “Jessica, you are stunning! Beautiful! Enjoy your holiday and family time!”
The mother-of-three also looked amazing in the bikini pictures, and one fan remarked, “You are in amazing shape. I'll keep working on myself. Take care, have a great day and week.” Yet another Instagram user gushed, “I guess you are still better looking than 24-year-olds.”
Alba rocked a beige floral printed set, accessorizing with sunglasses, golden hoops and a cap. In another picture, she wore a black bikini top and tied a green sarong, with her hair done in braids. Either way, she certainly seems to have floored fans as more comments followed, “You truly have found the fountain of youth! You just don’t age! Keep being you, girl!”
The Instagram post also had more pictures of her son Hayes, along with some delectable food platters plenty of fans were salivating over. She also shared a somewhat cryptic message, that read, “You deserve to be in environments that bring out the softness in you, not the survival in you,” against a background of a colorful, cloudy sky.
Clearly, Alba is moving on from being a wife to being a strong, single woman, and fans are here for it.
