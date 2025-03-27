The "Jigsaw Test" Job Interviewers Are Using to Pick the Right People

In a Reddit thread discussing unique interview techniques, one manager shared their experience with the "jigsaw test".

"My next test involved mixing very different jigsaw puzzles together on the table (one was a Bob Ross original that I cut up with an X-acto knife and the other was a picture of me taken at the 1918 world fair where I am crying after having dropped my ice cream) and asking them to assemble the two original pictures. If they refused and told me it was a pointless task, they were a go-getter who didn't waste their skills with frivolous time sinks. If they spent the requisite ten hours putting together all forty-six thousand pieces, they were a go-getter willing to drop everything, especially their sanity, to get the job done." - © MrTurburdaugh / Reddit

This approach provides insight into whether a candidate can identify and challenge inefficient tasks, a valuable trait in dynamic work environments.