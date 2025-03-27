The "Jigsaw Test" Job Interviewers Are Using to Pick the Right People
Hiring managers are always seeking innovative methods to evaluate candidates beyond standard interview questions. One such approach that is gaining popularity is the “jigsaw test.”
This is a unique strategy that delves into a candidate’s problem-solving abilities, patience, and approach to unexpected challenges.
Imagine walking into an interview expecting the usual questions, but instead, you're given a table covered with pieces from two different jigsaw puzzles. Your task is to sort them and assemble the original pictures.
This unconventional test isn't about completing the puzzles correctly. It's designed to observe how you tackle the task. Whether you dive in enthusiastically, methodically sorting and strategizing, or do you express frustration, questioning the relevance of the exercise.
The brilliance of the “jigsaw test” lies in its ability to reveal a candidate’s intrinsic qualities.
- Problem-solving skills: How do you approach a complex, unfamiliar problem?
- Adaptability: Can you adjust your strategies when faced with unexpected challenges?
- Patience and perseverance: Do you stay calm and keep going, even when the task feels tough?
- Critical thinking: Can you analyze the situation and devise an effective action plan?
In a Reddit thread discussing unique interview techniques, one manager shared their experience with the "jigsaw test".
"My next test involved mixing very different jigsaw puzzles together on the table (one was a Bob Ross original that I cut up with an X-acto knife and the other was a picture of me taken at the 1918 world fair where I am crying after having dropped my ice cream) and asking them to assemble the two original pictures. If they refused and told me it was a pointless task, they were a go-getter who didn't waste their skills with frivolous time sinks. If they spent the requisite ten hours putting together all forty-six thousand pieces, they were a go-getter willing to drop everything, especially their sanity, to get the job done." - © MrTurburdaugh / Reddit
This approach provides insight into whether a candidate can identify and challenge inefficient tasks, a valuable trait in dynamic work environments.
The "jigsaw test" is part of a broader trend where employers incorporate puzzles and unconventional tasks into interviews. These methods aim to move beyond rehearsed responses. They offer a glimpse into a candidate's authentic problem-solving processes and behavioral traits.
With job competition rising, both employers and jobseekers need to keep up with new ways of hiring. For candidates, handling surprises well and thinking through unusual tasks can make them stand out. For employers, tests like the "jigsaw test" help reveal a candidate’s true potential, leading to better hiring choices.
In the end, these creative interview methods show that success isn't just about having the right answers—it's about having the right approach.