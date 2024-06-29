The Love of My Life Died 24 Days After Our Wedding, but This Wasn't the End of Our Story

Our reader, a 37-year-old woman named Loreen, has recently penned a letter to our editorial and shared her story. Her confession made us believe that even the best action-packed movies seem boring when life scenarios come to the stage. Loreen wrote to us, telling how she met her beloved on a dating site, but their destiny has been taking such whimsical turns since then that the woman can hardly believe this all has been happening to her. Let’s see, how life scenario turned out to be far from dull for the couple.

Loreen and Frank met on a dating site many years ago.

Loreen, 37, has written a letter to our editorial, telling us her story that sent shivers down our spines. The woman’s life turned to be a real proof that oftentimes we don’t need to watch some drama movies, because one day our life may have something for us that will not even be compared to the most intricate movie plot. Loreen opened her letter, saying, “I met Frank on a dating website 10 years ago. I can’t say that I was desperate to find a partner in real life. On the contrary, I’ve always been in a center of attention and could easily start a relationship with someone I liked.

But the problem was that I couldn’t find a soulmate, all relationships that I ever started being in, usually ended very quickly, because I just couldn’t imagine anything serious with any partner of mine, and I’ve never been a fan of short-term relationships.” “With Frank, everything went on so quickly. We immediately had this spark between us. He was texting me and I read all his messages, even not once, just to enjoy once more the way he understood me from the start and to admire his personality even more.

We texted each other every day, and I quickly became somewhat dependent on this distant and virtual relationship. Frank seemed to feel the same, and we were approaching the point where we would arrange our first real-life date. But this never happened because of one crucial factor.”

Loreen and Frank didn’t meet each other, though their feelings were mutual.

Loreen goes on with her story, saying, “Both Frank and I were afraid of being disappointed by our live meeting. For me, it was better to live in a sweet illusion rather than having all my hopes crashed, because he might appear a very different person in real life. I was afraid that my heart would be broken. In the long run, I started having this feeling that all this virtual relationship was stupid and childish, and I shared my concerns with Frank.” “He understood me instantly, and he didn’t insist. The only thing he asked me about was a single promise that I was expected to make. He suggested that we meet in 9 years from then on one condition: if neither of us would succeed in finding a true love during these years. Then, after 9 years would’ve passed, we would meet and try to bring our virtual relationship to life.” “I found it somewhat funny, but I did promise to Frank that I’d follow our agreement if I don’t find anyone better than him and if I don’t get married in these 9 years.

The promises were given, and we continued texting each other, but one day, Frank disappeared and never wrote to me again. I believed this was because he found someone to build a real relationship with, and I was both hurt and happy for him. I went on with my own life, but the thoughts about Frank have always remained with me.”

Years later, Frank wrote to Loreen again.

Loreen goes on with her story, saying, “Nine years have passed, and I was still alone. I was recovering from a painful divorce after I got married to an absolutely wrong person, and my love life was very unfortunate at that moment.” “One day, I got a message from Frank. He asked me about my life and if I remembered him. Of course, I did, as there wasn’t a single day during these years that I wouldn’t think of him and regret my cowardly decision to not meet him at that time.

He told me that he disappeared 9 years ago, because he did meet a woman, with whom he thought he would live for the rest of his life, but he wasn’t successful in his love life and his marriage, and he waited for 9 years to give me time for my own life, so that everything would be fair between us.” “Long story short, we finally met. And there was no disappointment for both of us. We fell in love with each other so deeply that we made a decision to get married in 3 months after we first met. This was a real fairy tale, and our wedding was so beautiful.

But 24 days after our wedding, I lost my beloved due to a tragic car crash. Frank didn’t have any single chance to survive. I was still receiving wedding cards with greetings when the sympathy cards rolled in. I was almost dead myself. He was the love of my life.”

Three months later, the grieving woman got an unexpected call.

Loreen shared, “Three months passed after Frank’s funeral, and I visited his grave every day. One day, I was there, too, when I got a call. When I answered, I almost fainted, because this was Frank. I thought I was going insane, but he told me to listen and not to interrupt him.

Turns out, this was Frank, indeed, and I wasn’t hallucinating. The person whom I married, was his twin brother, Fred, and he was now dead. Like probably any set of twins, the two brothers had a similar destiny and 9 years ago Frank disappeared because of a car crash that resulted in him being severely injured, and he was in coma for 1 year. Then, a long period of rehabilitation and the feeling that he mustn’t contact me again, because he was afraid of being a burden for me.” “All this time, Frank’s twin brother Fred had been aware of everything that was between us and our agreement, too. The man was jealous of our instant spark and romantic story and decided to use his almost identical similarity to Frank for his own benefit. Fred stalked me, he knew everything about my life and as soon as I got married and then divorced, he showed up under the name of Frank and pretended to be him.

Life made its own corrections, however, so, this time Fred got into a bad accident, and he didn’t survive. I had been mourning Fred all this time. I was speechless and shocked to the core by this revelation.” Loreen wrote, “Frank and I finally met after more than 9 years of being meant for one another. All these years I’ve been in love with him, and Fred was only a self-made copy of his brother. We’re very happy. We’re living our best life together, and we’re engaged.

And yes, one more thing, a week ago I found out that I’m pregnant with twins and I will tell Frank about it as soon as I finish my letter to you. I want to share my happiness with the whole world, and thank you so much, dear Bright Side, for helping me with this!”