The Remarkable Love Journey of a Couple With Down Syndrome That Defies All Odds for 25 Years

In a world where fairy tales are often reserved for storybooks, Kris Scharoun-DeForge and Paul DeForge bring to life a love story that defies odds, expectations, and societal norms. It’s a narrative that we are thrilled to share, celebrating the beauty of love in its purest form.

It all started on the dance floor and ended at the altar.

Imagine walking into a room and locking eyes with someone who you instantly know will be yours forever. That’s exactly what happened to Kris Scharoun-DeForge, three decades ago at a dance, when she first saw Paul DeForge. Kris often reminisces, «I looked into Paul’s eyes and saw my future.» And what a beautiful future it has unfolded to be.

Many people opposed their marriage, but not Kris’ sister.

On August 13, 2018, Kris and Paul, both adorned with the gift of Down syndrome, celebrated a monumental 25 years of marriage by renewing their vows. This was not just an anniversary; it was a testament to their unwavering commitment to each other, showcasing that love knows no boundaries. Susan Scharoun, Kris’ sister, shares, «They have an unconditional love. They totally complement each other.» This unconditional support is the cornerstone of their lasting relationship, with Kris managing their daily activities and Paul always being there to provide emotional strength.

Their journey to the altar was met with skepticism and opposition, as some doubted the viability of marriage for people with Down syndrome. Yet, Kris and Paul’s love story was one of perseverance and determination. They stood firm in their desire to be together, ultimately leading to a beautiful wedding ceremony that Kris had dreamed of since she was a little girl.

For 25 years, they shared a life filled with joy.

Throughout their years together, Kris and Paul have filled their days with shared hobbies, vacations, and simple joys. They’ve been a beacon of support for each other, with Kris cooking for Paul and the two enjoying countless dances and bowling nights. Their love has not only enriched their lives but also those around them, serving as a powerful example of what it means to love without condition. Susan alone believed that her sister and brother-in-law might have the longest marriage among other couples where both partners have Down Syndrome.

They overcame challenges with grace until Paul passed away.

As with any couple, Kris and Paul have faced their share of challenges, particularly with their health. Despite these hurdles, their love remained unwavering. Even as Paul moved into an intensive care setting due to dementia, a condition that affects those with Down syndrome at an earlier age, their commitment to each other stood resilient. Kris, who manages type 1 diabetes on her own, and Paul, despite his health challenges, continued to see each other frequently, proving that their bond was unbreakable. «He recognizes Kris more than anyone else,» Susan noted, highlighting the profound connection they shared. Not long after they celebrated their 25th anniversary, Paul passed away. «He got me laughing and everything. He was the one for me,» Kris said, paying tribute to her husband. «People like us need to have a chance. A chance to find the man of your dreams, like I did.»