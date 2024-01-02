The Royal Family’s New Photo Sparks Concern About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

In a recent update, Prince William and Kate Middleton, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, revealed their 2023 official Christmas card. Yet, some eagle-eyed royal fans noticed something intriguing in the photo that sparked a lively debate, leaving everyone curious about the picture’s authenticity.

A charming family portrait features Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children: Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (8), and Prince Louis (5).



In the photo, the family is dressed in coordinated attire, with Kate and Charlotte donning jeans and William, George, and Louis sporting dark trousers (Louis even wearing shorts!). The image captures the family’s warm embrace, with William and Kate wrapping their arms around their sons while Charlotte sits at the center in a chair.

There’s been quite a stir around Prince Louis in the family photo. Observers noticed that his left hand might not clearly show his middle finger, sparking a debate online over whether the image was edited. Some commenters expressed concern, saying Louis appeared to be missing a finger and questioned the photo’s authenticity, while others speculated that it might be an effect of the chair’s positioning.



One person wrote: “Is Prince Louis missing a finger? What in the AI is going on?” Others agreed, “Louis is missing a finger, this has got to be the worst photoshopped pic ever.”

Others who have taken a look at the photo have noticed something intriguing: Princess Charlotte in the front seems to be wearing shoes without any shoelaces. Someone even commented, “My father messaged our group chat to inquire why they’ve taken Princess Charlotte’s shoelaces away.”



Interestingly, Prince Louis behind her also appears to have laceless shoes. This has led to speculation that they might be wearing a kind of shoes that don’t need regular laces.

In 2022, the royal family also shared their Christmas card. They were captured outdoors then, strolling hand in hand amidst beautiful scenery. In the photo, they smile cheerfully and wear casual outdoor attire, such as jeans, shirts, and sneakers. They truly create an image of a close-knit family enjoying a sunny day out, radiating love and togetherness.