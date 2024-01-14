There’s a Hidden Reason Why Leonardo DiCaprio Changed His Mind About Marriage

The 49-year-old guy seems to be going on lots of dates, meeting new people every other month. But the big question is, can he commit to a long-term relationship and get married? Despite having many romances, he hasn’t become a husband yet. However, DiCaprio did mention that he wants to settle down and have a family at some point.

Once he believed in a marriage.

When Leonardo DiCaprio was 33, he was in love with a 23-year-old Israeli model, Bar Refaeli. In an interview in October 2008, he shared his thoughts about marriage. He said he wanted to get married and have children. This was different from what he had said before about not believing in marriage. He admitted that he had changed his mind and started to believe in it.

Falling in love truely made him change his mind.

In the past, he had mentioned that he didn’t feel many emotions, had never been in love, and didn’t believe in marriage. However, this interview showed a new side of him. DiCaprio explained that he had realized how much of his life was spent on movie sets and far-off locations. He wanted to make his life more than just about his career. But in February 2010, DiCaprio seemed to have a different opinion again, which changed the public’s view of him.

DiCaprio appears to be open to the idea of having children, although he emphasized that his career was his top priority. He highlights the challenges of his profession, explaining that shooting films in remote locations often leads to separation from family and friends.

He thought he was too young for marriage.

Given the demanding nature of his work, the prospect of managing a family, a girlfriend, or a wife alongside his acting commitments seems daunting. DiCaprio suggests that the unpredictable and nomadic lifestyle of an actor makes it challenging to strike a balance between personal relationships and professional pursuits. He noted in 2010, “I’m not that old, my biological clock isn’t ticking yet. I’d like to leave it to fate if and when I’m going to be a father.” Still, a part of him had too many professional plans to even seriously consider it.

What Leonardo DiCaprio wants from relationships nowadays.

After enjoying a friendly four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio has found himself at the center of dating rumors involving several lovely women, including Gigi Hadid. Despite harboring a long-time crush on Hadid, those close to the actor, such as friends and family, believe that certain aspects of his personality might hinder him from embracing a more committed relationship. People close to Leonardo DiCaprio share that the actor is currently quite content with his single status. Settling down with a spouse isn’t on the forefront of his mind. DiCaprio finds happiness in the freedom of not being tied down, allowing him to pursue his interests, forge new friendships, and explore new experiences.