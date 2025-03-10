10+ Jobs Might Be at Risk Due to AI, According to Experts

In medicine, few specialties have been as extensively debated as radiology. Recent developments in AI-driven image recognition have shown that computers can often interpret medical scans with remarkable accuracy.

While experienced radiologists will still be needed for complex cases and for integrating AI insights into patient care, routine diagnostic tasks might be automated, reducing the demand for a larger workforce of early-career radiologists. This evolution could shift the profession toward a model where human expertise is reserved for oversight and critical decision-making.