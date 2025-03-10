10+ Jobs Might Be at Risk Due to AI, According to Experts
As we move further into the 21st century, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the job market is becoming increasingly evident. Experts predict that certain jobs, even those that are currently sought-after or highly regarded, may face significant decline or even disappear entirely. Here’s a look at some of these careers and the reasons behind their potential obsolescence.
1. Data Entry Clerks
Data entry roles, which involve inputting information into databases, are highly susceptible to automation. AI systems can process and input data much faster and with fewer errors than humans, making this job increasingly redundant.
2. Telemarketers
Telemarketing has long been a common job, but with the rise of AI-driven chatbots and automated calling systems, the need for human telemarketers is diminishing. These systems can handle customer inquiries and sales pitches more efficiently.
3. Customer Service Representatives
While customer service is a vital role, many companies are turning to AI solutions like chatbots and virtual assistants to handle routine inquiries. This shift could lead to a significant reduction in demand for human representatives.
4. Receptionists
The role of receptionists is also at risk as AI technologies, such as virtual receptionists and automated scheduling systems, become more sophisticated. These tools can manage appointments and greet visitors without human intervention.
5. Cashiers
The retail landscape is changing rapidly, with self-checkout systems and automated payment solutions becoming more prevalent. This trend could lead to a decrease in cashier positions as consumers opt for quicker, automated transactions.
6. Factory Workers
The increasing integration of robotics in manufacturing has led to the displacement of millions of factory jobs. Industry leaders such as Tesla and Amazon have adopted advanced technologies like robotic arms, conveyor systems, and automated assembly lines, which outperform human labor in terms of speed and efficiency. As we look to the future, factories will become increasingly dependent on AI and robotics, potentially making traditional manufacturing roles less common.
7. Administrative Assistants
Administrative roles that involve scheduling, data management, and basic communication tasks are increasingly being automated. AI tools can handle these functions, leading to a reduced need for human administrative support.
8. Bank Tellers
With the increasing use of online banking and automated teller machines (ATMs), the need for bank tellers is expected to decline. Many banking transactions can now be completed digitally, reducing the demand for in-person services.
9. Radiologists
In medicine, few specialties have been as extensively debated as radiology. Recent developments in AI-driven image recognition have shown that computers can often interpret medical scans with remarkable accuracy.
While experienced radiologists will still be needed for complex cases and for integrating AI insights into patient care, routine diagnostic tasks might be automated, reducing the demand for a larger workforce of early-career radiologists. This evolution could shift the profession toward a model where human expertise is reserved for oversight and critical decision-making.
10. Middle Managers
Middle management represents a highly regarded, well-compensated career. Yet, AI’s ability to streamline operations—from scheduling and performance monitoring to strategic planning—is prompting many organizations to reimagine their managerial hierarchies.
As companies strive for greater efficiency and cost reductions, the roles that involve routine oversight and administrative decision‐making are increasingly seen as candidates for automation. This may lead to a leaner, more digitally managed management structure.
11. Junior Software Engineering
While software engineering remains a coveted profession, many experts now warn that AI is rapidly taking over routine coding tasks. Entry-level roles, which traditionally provided a stepping stone for creative problem-solving and innovation, are being challenged by AI-powered tools that can write, debug, and optimize code much faster than a human novice.
As companies shift focus toward hiring experienced engineers to work alongside these intelligent assistants, the traditional career ladder in tech may be significantly shortened.
12. Security Guards
Security guard roles are increasingly at risk of being replaced by AI and robotics. As companies face labor shortages and seek cost reductions, many are turning to automated systems—like patrol robots equipped with AI-driven cameras and sensors—to take over routine monitoring and patrolling tasks.
These technologies can operate 24/7 without breaks, offering consistent surveillance and rapid response capabilities that are difficult for human guards to match. As these systems continue to improve in accuracy and reliability, it’s likely that many of the more repetitive and standardized aspects of a security guard’s job will be automated, putting the role itself in jeopardy.
While AI may erase some jobs in the near future, it’s also blurring the lines of what we see every day. What if the photos on your screen aren’t real at all? In our next article, we will show you 10 easy tricks to spot AI-generated images.