Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Make a Rare Appearance in Swimsuits for Their 37th Anniversary

Instead of extravagant gestures this anniversary, Tom shared a heartwarming photo of them fresh from a swim, with nothing but joy on their faces and one tender line: “37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs.”

Meanwhile, Rita chose a snapshot of cozy simplicity. No fancy outfits. Just warmth, affection, and the kind of connection you can’t fake. Her caption said it all: “Happy 37th Anniversary, my love!!! 🩵❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🩶🤍💖🩷❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜🤎🖤🩶🤍🩷❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜🤎🖤🩶🤍🩷”

And it wasn’t just the couple celebrating—over a million people couldn’t help but join in. Their photos lit up social media, with fans focused on their love. It’s clear that, even after nearly four decades, Tom and Rita still know how to spread a little happiness and remind us all what real love looks like.