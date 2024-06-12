“Too Much Skin”, Meghan Markle Criticized for Her Revealing Outfits During Royal Visit

Meghan Markle’s recent trip to an African country has been making headlines, but not all for the right reasons. During her visit, she chose to wear dresses that some have criticized as “revealing,” sparking a debate about cultural sensitivity. Moreover, her comment calling Nigeria “My country” has added fuel to the fire.

The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Prince Harry, changed outfits frequently over her three-day stay, showcasing designs from high-end labels like Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra, and Johanna Ortiz. The cost of her fashion ensemble, including new clothes and jewelry, is estimated to have approached a whopping £120,000 ($153,104).

Critics have also taken issue with Meghan’s claim of being 43% Nigerian, contrasting her extravagant spending on fashion with the stark reality of Nigeria’s poverty, where more than 112 million people are struggling. The public reaction was swift, with many royal enthusiasts voicing their opinions online.

Comments ranged from concerns about the appropriateness of her dresses in a modest culture, especially when meeting children, to outright disappointment. One person said, "Really don't think that you'd see any of the Royals wearing a backless dress on a tour. I'm surprised she has opted to wear it, as Nigeria is quite conservative dress-wise." Another agreed and added that Meghan showed "too much skin" for a royal.

