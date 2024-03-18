Victoria Beckham’s Last Appearance in Crutches Sparks Concern and People Are Speculating

Victoria Beckham’s recent appearance using crutches has ignited a wave of concern among fans and sparked widespread speculation about her well-being. The fashion icon was spotted navigating through a public event with the aid of crutches, raising questions about the nature of her injury or condition.

Victoria Beckham appeared at the end of her runway.

Victoria Beckham ended her fashion show in Paris by walking down the runway with crutches. She was showing off her new clothes for the Autumn-Winter 2024 season. While walking the runway, Victoria stopped in front of David and gave him a kiss, which Vogue shared on Instagram. Even though she needed crutches, Victoria looked confident and graceful as she walked, proving that nothing can stop her from being stylish and strong.

People in the comments started speculating.

Users flooded the comments section with questions like «What happened to Victoria?» and one commenter offered an explanation: «FYI: she suffered an accident while she was exercising at the gym.» Another commenter raised the possibility of osteoarthritis, suggesting that Victoria might have fragile bones. The flurry of conjecture highlights the curiosity and concern surrounding Victoria’s unexpected use of crutches, fueling discussions about her health and well-being among fans and followers.

David Beckham cleared the rumors on his social media.

David Beckham went on his Instagram story to share a picture of what seemed to be his wife Victoria’s hurt foot, covered in a special boot. David wrote, «Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break.» Victoria, the singer from the Spice Girls, joked, «Happy Valentine’s Day to me...» as she posted a photo of her foot with ice on it. She also said in her own Instagram story, «Fell over in the gym!» with a facepalm emoji. This funny back-and-forth on social media showed how David and Victoria have fun together and can make light of tough situations.