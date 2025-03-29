VIDEO: Megan Fox, 38, Welcomes Baby Girl With Ex MGK in Emotional Post, “Celestial Seed”
On Thursday, Megan Fox became a mother for the fourth time, marking a special milestone as this is her first child with her former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. The arrival of their baby signifies a new chapter for the pair, who have had a high-profile relationship filled with both passion and public attention. While the two are no longer engaged, the birth of their child adds a lasting bond between them and has sparked interest among fans.
The proud father shared that he had collaborated with Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child, and Shaan Singh to “compose the score” for the birth of his baby girl.
While he kept her name under wraps, Kelly offered a few poetic details, revealing that she was “born into 432 HZ” and describing her arrival as “an epic journey.”
“Praise God,” he wrote in a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story.
Music tuned to 432 Hz is believed to promote a sense of calm, helping to ease the nervous system, reduce physical pain, and release muscle tension—creating a peaceful environment, which may have been part of the intention behind the musical score composed for the baby’s birth.
Megan Fox is already a mother to three sons—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—whom she shares with her former husband, Brian Austin Green. As for Kelly, he is also a father to his daughter Casie, born in July 2009 with ex-partner Emma Cannon.
The news of the new baby’s arrival surfaced just hours after a wave of drama hit social media, when Machine Gun Kelly allegedly sent a scathing direct message to Brian Austin Green. Brian, now 51, posted the DM to his own Instagram Stories early Thursday, adding his own reaction to the message, which has since stirred up buzz online.
Fox and Kelly ended their relationship in November, reportedly after Fox found out he had been communicating with other women, leading to their highly publicized breakup.
Back in November, Megan Fox has shared the joyful news of her pregnancy with fans by posting a daring photoshoot on Instagram.