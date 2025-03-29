VIDEO: Megan Fox, 38, Welcomes Baby Girl With Ex MGK in Emotional Post, “Celestial Seed”

The proud father shared that he had collaborated with Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child, and Shaan Singh to “compose the score” for the birth of his baby girl.

While he kept her name under wraps, Kelly offered a few poetic details, revealing that she was “born into 432 HZ” and describing her arrival as “an epic journey.”

“Praise God,” he wrote in a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story.

Music tuned to 432 Hz is believed to promote a sense of calm, helping to ease the nervous system, reduce physical pain, and release muscle tension—creating a peaceful environment, which may have been part of the intention behind the musical score composed for the baby’s birth.