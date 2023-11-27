VIRAL: Little Boy Tries to Sell His Only Toy to Help His Unemployed Mom and Brought the Entire Internet to Tears

The internet took notice of a child whose heartfelt plea brought tears to the eyes of online users. Meet Lupito, a Mexican boy whose touching video went viral on the TikTok account @rubencerquinz , which is dedicated to assisting low-income individuals. In the video, Lupito is seen attempting to sell his ball to help his mother buy food , as she had recently lost her job.

The video captured the moment when a compassionate individual decided to buy Lupito’s ball. When asked about the price, Lupito’s response was, “I don’t want money; I want milk and bread for my brother.” The video showcasing this poignant exchange resonated with over 19 million viewers on the social platform. Witnesses to the video expressed their emotional responses, with comments such as, “Who cried the most? What a beautiful heart and innocence,” and “No child should go through this.” The outpouring of support and blessings for Lupito and his family flooded the comments section.

According to reports, the person who assisted Lupito is affiliated with the organization “Héroes sin capa” (Heroes without cape, in English). In an extraordinary gesture, they provided the boy and his family with a box of food, some financial support, and a new ball to replace the one Lupito had offered for sale. A heartfelt note left with the provisions read, “Don’t lose faith,” providing a ray of hope for the struggling family.

In a subsequent video, Lupito expressed his longing for his father and sent a heartfelt message, hoping for his return. The story unfolded as the organization continued to support Lupito, rewarding him for his selfless act of helping his unemployed mother. Gifts included school supplies, shoes, new clothes, and even a bicycle for his enjoyment.