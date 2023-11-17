“We Broke Her Foot,” Jennifer Garner Revealed How Reese Witherspoon Helped Her Through Toughest Moment in Life

In the dazzling world of Hollywood, where fame and fortune often take center stage, the bonds of true friendship shine just as brightly. Just like the friendship between Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon. On the recent occasion, Jennifer revealed how Reese helped her in a very hard moment of her life.

Reese was supporting Jennifer during her most challenging moment.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/East News

During a panel discussion at Hello Sunshine’s Inaugural Shine Away Event in Los Angeles, Jennifer shared that the 47-year-old actress and producer stood by her side.



“I think back to being pregnant, this one (Reese Witherspoon) was sitting next to me. I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there, and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio.”



The 13 Going on 30 actress didn’t specify the tough situation she was talking about, but she did talk about her and Witherspoon’s experiences with a form of athletic dance. She said how dance served as both a coping mechanism and a bonding experience for her and Witherspoon.

Reese “broke her foot.”

Jennifer revealed that on that particular day, they danced so energetically that Reese ended up breaking her foot.



“And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!” she said. “It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we’re going to work out again at two. She was like, ’I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there.’”

They adore each other.

Unlike some Hollywood relationships that may seem artificial, the friendship between Garner and Witherspoon is genuine. They’ve known each other for decades, though the details of their first meeting remain unspecified. In a recent interview, Garner fondly shared how she was in awe of Witherspoon from the very beginning. “She seems to be five steps ahead always, and she’s younger than I am, so you just feel like how do you know all of this,” the mom of three said.



At the same time, Garner shared that she’s kept and still uses gifts from Witherspoon over the years, including a set of bowls. It’s unclear whether these were housewarming or birthday presents. Garner has also reciprocated, giving Witherspoon a bowl she made herself for her birthday last year.



Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon's lasting friendship shines authentically, defying the industry's transient nature.