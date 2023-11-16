“We Have Fun,” Cher and Boyfriend Prove Their Romance Is Thriving as They Mark 1st Anniversary

Despite earlier reports of Cher and her boyfriend Alexander ’AE’ Edwards splitting in May, the singer has confirmed that their relationship remains strong. In fact, they are still deeply in love as they celebrate a one-year anniversary together.

They give love a second chance.

Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

TMZ initially reported Cher and her boyfriend’s split, creating a buzz, especially since Cher was seen wearing a huge diamond ring from Alexander, sparking engagement rumors. However, recent sightings of the couple going on a double date suggested a potential reunion.

In an interview with People, Cher affirmed that their relationship is going strong. “I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late.” She added, “If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year; if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

They were never engaged.

IMAGO/Faye Sadou/Imago Stock and People/East News

Although Cher shared a massive diamond ring on social media, sources revealed that the couple was never actually engaged; they simply decided to play along with the speculation that the ring hinted at an engagement.

The couple have a powerful chemistry.

Cher crossed paths with Alexander at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Within a mere two months, they were photographed together as a couple.



The singer has always been smitten by her boyfriend, describing him as ’’kind, smart, hilarious...’’ and adding that they kiss just ’’like teenagers.’’

She gets along better with younger men.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News