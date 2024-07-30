We Have Ranked the Best Dressed Celebs From the Prelude to the 2024 Olympic Games

13 hours ago

The prelude to the 2024 Summer Olympics has gathered Hollywood’s elite in Paris. The celebrities turned the event into their own fashion showcase, stepping out in striking outfits that are sure to make waves and spark conversations on social media. We have ranked 11 of the most stylish celebs from that night.

11. Serena Williams

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

10. Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

9. Queen Latifah

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

8. Zendaya

7. Omar Sy

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

6. Elizabeth Banks

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

5. Charlize Theron

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

4. Snoop Dogg

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

3. Rosalia

Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

2. Pharrell Williams

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News

1. Tyla

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/East News

Preview photo credit E! News / YouTube, Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press/East News, Laurent VU/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News, JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/East News

