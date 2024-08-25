We Reimaged The Cast of “House of the Dragon” with Hollywood’s Biggest Stars

The new HBO prequel, House of the Dragon, is inspired by George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood. Set nearly 200 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, the series takes fans of Game of Thrones back to a time when Westeros was dominated by the Targaryens at the height of their power, before their dramatic fall. Before the series premiered, the internet buzzed with debates over the potential cast. Many fans were divided over the producers’ choices—some had envisioned the characters differently, while others highlighted discrepancies from the book. We decided to use AI to reimagine how some of Hollywood’s biggest stars might appear in House of the Dragon.

Viserys I Targaryen — Mads Mikkelsen

Paddy Considine portrayed King Viserys I Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Considine is perhaps best known for his role as Father John Hughes, the primary antagonist in season 3 of Peaky Blinders. George R. R. Martin describes Viserys as a kind and decent man but admits that the character in his book never quite attained the tragic majesty he envisioned.

Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen — Anya Taylor-Joy

In the early episodes of House of the Dragon, young Rhaenyra Targaryen is portrayed by Australian actress Milly Alcock. Before this role, Alcock appeared in several dramatic TV series and was recognized as a rising star in 2018 by the Casting Guild of Australia. In the book, Rhaenyra is described as the “realm’s delight,” known for her pride and stubbornness, with a certain petulance in her small mouth. She was quick to anger and had a long memory of slights.

Rhaenyra Targaryen — Blake Lively

The older Rhaenyra Targaryen is portrayed by Emma D’Arcy, who is well-remembered for her role as CIA agent Sonia Richter in Hanna. In the book, Rhaenyra gains some weight after having a child, though this detail is not depicted in the series.

Young Alicent Hightower — Jenna Ortega

Emily Carey portrays young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of the King and the future second wife of King Viserys I Targaryen. The British actress began her career at the age of 9 and is recognized for her roles as young Diana in Wonder Woman (2017) and young Lara in Tomb Raider (2018). George R. R. Martin described Alicent as precocious at 15 and clever and lovely by the age of 18.

Alicent Hightower — Eva Green

Adult Alicent Hightower is portrayed by Olivia Cooke, who is best known for her roles in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and the popular series Bates Motel. According to George R. R. Martin, despite having given birth four times, Alicent remained as slender and graceful as she was before her first pregnancy.

Daemon Targaryen — Ryan Reynolds

Matt Smith, who plays the impulsive younger brother of Viserys and Rhaenyra’s uncle, is widely recognized for his roles as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who and Prince Philip in The Crown.

Otto Hightower — Ethan Hawke

Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and father of Alicent. Ifans is well-known for his role as Dr. Curtis Connors, the Lizard, in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home. George R. R. Martin describes Otto as haughty, blunt, and domineering.

Rhaenys Targaryen — Tilda Swinton

Princess Rhaenys, known as the Queen Who Never Was, is portrayed by Eve Best. Best is renowned for her role as Wallis Simpson in the 2010 film The King’s Speech. George R. R. Martin describes Rhaenys as a great beauty with violet eyes and black hair. By the age of 55, she has a lean, lined face and streaks of white in her once-black hair. She is characterized as clever, capable, spirited, proud, fierce, and fearless.

Criston Cole — Henry Cavill

Fabien Frankel plays Criston Cole. Although he is early in his career, you might recognize him from The Serpent on BBC One and Netflix. Criston Cole is depicted with coal-black hair and pale green eyes and is renowned for his skills as a warrior.

Jason and Tyland Lannister — Matt Damon

The Lannister twins are portrayed by the same actor, Jefferson Hall, who previously appeared in Game of Thrones as Jon Arryn’s squire. In the book, both brothers are described as tall with golden hair.

Larys Strong — Tom Holland

Larys Strong, portrayed by British theatre actor Matthew Needham, is known for his role as “Clubfoot,” a nickname stemming from a congenital injury.



According to Martin, Larys is both convincing and amiable when the situation calls for it.