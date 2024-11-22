We Spent All Our Money on Our Wedding and Got a Miserable Amount in Gifts, We’re Devastated and Freaking Out

It’s natural to dream of a grand wedding and a celebration that leaves a lasting impression on everyone. However, such an event often comes with a significant price tag that can lead to financial regret if not carefully planned. Our today’s heroes experienced this firsthand after spending $70,000 on their wedding, only to be disheartened when the gifts they received amounted to just a small part of their expenses. As a result, they were forced to cancel their honeymoon plans. Now, the couple has turned to us and our readers for advice on how to cope with their disappointment, sharing that they feel deeply “devastated” by the experience and are struggling to move forward.

Anna and Mark shared their story with us.

Anna, 30 and Mark, 32, have recently penned a very emotional note to our editorial. The couple is experiencing not the best times in their life. And it all started as an innocent wish of the duo to make their wedding day special and unforgettable and to turn it into something that one will hardly be able to surpass. Anna was writing from her account and also on behalf of her husband, Mark. The woman sounded very emotional, and it was clear that they both have so many feelings about their family situation. The woman opened her letter, saying, “Hi Bright Side! I and my husband, Mark, are now feeling totally desperate. Many people are judging us when we try to share our problem with them, and we haven’t got much support so far. We’re writing to you seeking some help and good advice from people who may feel concerned about our current situation. We expect others to be judging us heavily, but what’s done is done, and we do need some support from people.”

The couple wanted to arrange an unforgettable wedding, and it cost them a fortune.

Anna shared, “We got married last week and this was our common ambition and dream to make our wedding so special. We spent $70,000 on our wedding with a guest count of 300. We worked non-stop and pushed so many bills. We even took a loan from my mom, which is $10,000, and she demands it back by the end of the month.” “Now, we both have a nervous breakdown, because we didn’t get what we expected from our guests. Well, our wedding was really posh, and we bet other couples would be jealous to death about how we arranged everything. This was something that was probably worth being reflected in media, but a huge disappointment was waiting for us ahead.” “The problem is that we received $4,000 cash and checks TOTAL from our guests as wedding gifts. And we feel just really devastated now!”

The unexpected “payback” from the guests took a toll on a newly created family.

Anna wrote, “Mark and I are really devastated now. We can’t sleep peacefully at night after our wedding, all our thoughts are about this huge hole in our family budget. We couldn’t even imagine that our new, married life would start with such a tremendous stress.” “I even saw my husband crying, right after our wedding, and I cried myself, because this all is feeling like a curse. We both are freaking out after summing up the financial reward we got from our luxurious wedding.” “We thought we would at least get $11,000. The lowest amount we got was $5, and it’s just unbearable! This situation is eating both of us alive, and I’m afraid that our newly created family will fall apart because of this immense shock.”

The couple is going through really tough times and they asked people for advice.

Anna revealed, “We were supposed to have the loveliest honeymoon on Earth after our wedding. But we canceled it right after we opened all gifts from our guests. We had so many expenses that now we can’t afford even a honeymoon trip to the nearby town, let alone going to one of the most prestigious resorts in the world!” “My mom calls us thousands of times and asks me when and how I will return the money that I owe her, and I just can’t imagine how we’ll cope with everything. When we talk to our friends and family, no one even wants to listen, they blame us for being spendthrifts.” “And my dad even told me that the financial hell we’re in now is a good challenge for our relationship and if we pass this life test, we will be the strongest couple ever. This all sounds like a joke, and I can’t stand their reproaches anymore. What should we do?”