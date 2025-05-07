We Wanted My Parents to Pay for Our Wedding—Then Mom Dropped a Confusing Ultimatum

My husband and I got married in a small ceremony earlier this year, and my parents paid for everything. Since I’m in school, I don’t have an income, and only my husband works, so we planned to do a larger reception with our entire families in 2026. However, we are now at the point where we are about to sign a contract with venues, and I’ve been reconciling all parties that will be contributing to the reception.

My husband and I are from different cultures, and he has a way smaller family than mine (his guest count is around 50, and mine is nearly 150). For that reason, we expected my parents to pay for our wedding, since they’re the ones who want to invite all these people.

The thing is, my parents are not really well-off and are only inviting this many people because of their “reputation” and the expectations of our culture, since I’m the only daughter. I’ve had many arguments with them about inviting so many people and trying to match up with our other family, who are more well-off. Here’s the biggest issue in this whole situation thus far: my mom has recently agreed to pay for their part of the wedding if I give her 50% of the cash wedding gifts we receive.