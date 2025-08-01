“What’s Going On With Her Mouth?” Goldie Hawn Shows Up on the Red Carpet, and Some Fans Spot a Change in Her Face
Goldie Hawn made a rare red carpet appearance with her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rio Hudson, and fans can’t stop talking about it! The duo’s sweet bond and stunning resemblance caught everyone’s attention, but what really got people buzzing was Goldie’s surprisingly different appearance.
Goldie Hawn made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City for the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, but it wasn’t just the movie people were talking about. The 79-year-old actress showed up with her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rio Hudson, and the internet can’t get enough of how much they look alike.
The event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, where Goldie showed up with her son Oliver Hudson (who stars in the film), his wife Erinn, and their three kids: Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio. Goldie looked as vibrant as ever in a colorful printed dress with blue accessories, while Rio rocked a yellow boho-style dress that totally matched her grandma’s free-spirited vibe.
And it looks like Rio might be ready to follow in the family’s Hollywood footsteps. With a star-studded crew that includes her grandma Goldie, dad Oliver, and aunt Kate Hudson, Rio’s red carpet moment might just be the beginning. The two posed together, hugged for photos, and gave off serious “mini-me” energy.
Fans couldn’t stop talking about their sweet bond, one commenter noted, “She has Goldie’s mouth”, or also “Looks like grannie.” Some people saw a bit of everyone in her, “She’s a mix between Goldie and Kate,” one fan observed, while another compared the kid to her aunt, “Oliver Hudson’s daughter looks a bit like Kate.”
However, not all the attention was positive. Some viewers criticized Goldie’s appearance and expressions. “That thing she does with her mouth is not necessary. She’s not 25 yr old Goldie,” one person wrote. Another asked, “What is going on with her mouth? Very odd,” with a similar comment saying, “Goldie really messed up her face with plastic surgery.” Someone else bluntly asked, “What’s wrong with Goldie?”.
Still, many people focused on the heartwarming family moment. Comments like “OMG! Those genes... beautiful family,” flooded in, along with praise such as “Stunning looking family.”
Whether people were talking about how much Rio looks like her grandma or commenting on Goldie’s appearance, one thing was clear, the Hawn-Hudson family made a big splash.
They turned heads, sparked conversation, and showed that their bond is as strong as ever. With Rio stepping into the spotlight, it’s clear this family’s star power isn’t fading anytime soon.
Over the years, fans have often commented on changes in Goldie’s appearance, and this latest red carpet moment brought those conversations back into the spotlight.