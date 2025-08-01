“What’s Going On With Her Mouth?” Goldie Hawn Shows Up on the Red Carpet, and Some Fans Spot a Change in Her Face

Goldie Hawn made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City for the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, but it wasn’t just the movie people were talking about. The 79-year-old actress showed up with her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rio Hudson, and the internet can’t get enough of how much they look alike.

The event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, where Goldie showed up with her son Oliver Hudson (who stars in the film), his wife Erinn, and their three kids: Wilder, Bodhi, and Rio. Goldie looked as vibrant as ever in a colorful printed dress with blue accessories, while Rio rocked a yellow boho-style dress that totally matched her grandma’s free-spirited vibe.