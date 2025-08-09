12 Style Tricks to Upgrade Your Basic Wardrobe
In summer, we want to feel comfortable, but many comfortable clothes look too relaxed for the city. How should you wear home and beach clothes to look appropriate even in the office or restaurant? Let’s take a look at these 12 nice ensembles.
The article contains images created by artificial intelligence.
A loose fit blazer works well with a tight maxi dress.
A floor-length maxi dress is perfect for any season: simply throw on an oversized blazer to add coziness and comfort to the look.
Combine a cardigan or jacket with denim shorts.
Short denim shorts are perfect for the summer heat, but creating an elegant look based on them is a challenge. Combined with a brightly colored T-shirt, they look too plain and boring.
But if you wear shorts with a light cardigan, jumper or a loose jacket, it creates a totally different impression. The main thing is to match this outfit with a top in neutral colors.
Wear a black T-shirt with blue loose fit jeans.
As you might have already noticed, blue loose fit jeans are the main trend of this season. You can combine them with a basic black T-shirt. In a cooler season, you can simply bring a jacket, which won’t spoil your image in any way.
A T-shirt with a bright print works best with a midi skirt.
Such a T-shirt looks a little infantile and is not associated with an elegant outfit. But it’s easy to create a stylish image on its basis. It’s enough to combine this T-shirt with a midi skirt, which looks both simple and stylish. And if you add a wicker bag to the ensemble, you will get an outfit for any season.
Another option is to combine a bright T-shirt with a short pleated skirt. But it is better to choose an oversized model. This outfit will look ridiculous with a cropped top.
A silk blouse goes well with a cargo skirt.
Cargo skirts were popular in the early 2000s, and not so long ago they came back into fashion again. Their main advantage is that you can wear such skirts with literally anything. But they look rather plain when combined with a monochrome top and sneakers.
To create a stylish look, it is worth wearing this skirt with a silk blouse and sandals or heeled shoes.
A simple white skirt should be matched with a striped top.
Long skirts are back on trend this season, the main thing is to match them with a suitable top. When combined with a blouse decorated with a small print, the skirt can look too simple and even cheap.
But if you wear it with a striped T-shirt or jumper, you will get a really stylish look. It immediately seems that a woman has just stepped off the board of a luxury yacht.
Sweat pants can be worn with a classic shirt.
Seemingly comfortable and wide sweatpants are made just for lying on the sofa on a rainy day. Combined with a simple T-shirt, they are really suitable mainly for home or the gym.
But if you wear them with a loose shirt, you get a surprisingly elegant look. In such a look you can go to café or to an exhibition.
A long denim skirt goes great with an interesting top.
If you match a denim skirt with the right top, the image will literally radiate elegance. The simplest option with a white T-shirt can look boring. Thankfully, there are many other combinations.
For example, paired with a top that opens the shoulders, a denim skirt looks very stylish. In addition, an ensemble like this is perfect for the summer heat.
Summer platform shoes look good with puffy skirts.
Massive platform sandals are back in fashion this summer, but it’s not easy to match them with the right outfit. The trick is to keep the balance, otherwise the shoes will look ridiculous.
The ideal option is a long flowing skirt in boho style. It will create a great contrast with the shoes. But a maxi-skirt may look too simple with sneakers.
Leggings match a blazer quite well.
With the help of leggings, you can create a very stylish look, which will be appropriate even at a fashionable party. Firstly, if you wear leggings with a trendy see-through or knitted dress, the outfit will look elegant, and all parts of the body will remain hidden from other people’s eyes. Secondly, leggings can be worn with a loose jacket. This combination looks chic, if you do not overdo it with colors.
Choose an outfit with clean lines.
For days when comfort is a priority, but you want to look pulled together, opt for a coordinating loose-fitting set. Minimal effort — maximum elegance.
Cropped tops go well with wide trousers.
To make palazzo trousers, which are fashionable nowadays, look really stylish, they should be worn with cropped tops. This option not only looks stylish, it also emphasizes the waistline.
If you don’t want to show too much skin, you can wear trousers with a cardigan. The main thing is to keep the balance and choose a tight top. Otherwise, the ensemble will turn out sloppy.
And these clothing tricks will help you enhance your figure. Check them out.