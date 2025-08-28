8 Once-Forgotten Fashion Trends That Are Reclaiming the Spotlight

20 hours ago

Fashion is a cyclical beast, forever resurrecting styles from past decades. As we navigate through 2025, several once-forgotten trends have made a triumphant return, offering a nostalgic nod to bygone eras while infusing modern flair. Here’s a look at 8 trends making a big comeback.

1. Skinny jeans.

AI-generated image

Then: Skinny jeans dominated the fashion scene in the late 2000s, characterized by their tight fit and low-rise waistlines.

Now: After being gone for a short time, skinny jeans are back. The current trend leans towards high-waisted, mid-rise skinny jeans, offering a more flattering silhouette and comfort.

2. Peplums.

AI-generated image

Then: The peplum was popularized in the 1940s and ’50s, often paired with structured jackets and dresses to accentuate the waist.

Now: Peplums have evolved into more subtle, modern silhouettes. Today’s peplum tops and dresses feature softer ruffles and are often seen in minimalist designs, offering a contemporary twist on the classic style.

3. Platform boots.

AI-generated image

Then: The 1970s saw platform boots as symbols of rebellion and glamour, with exaggerated heels and bold designs.

Now: Modern platform boots retain their height but often incorporate sleeker lines and varied materials, making them versatile for both casual and formal settings.

4. Polka dots.

AI-generated image

Then: Once associated with the 1950s pin-up aesthetic, polka dots were playful and feminine, often seen on dresses and accessories.

Now: Polka dots have resurfaced in 2025, with designers reimagining them in various colors and placements, making them a staple on runways and street styles alike.

5. Bubble skirts.

AI-generated image

Then: The 1980s embraced bubble skirts, characterized by their voluminous, gathered hems that created a “bubble” effect.

Now: Bubble skirts have returned with a modern edge, often styled with minimalist tops and accessories to balance their dramatic silhouette.

6. Cat-eye sunglasses.

Then: Cat-eye sunglasses were a staple of 1950s fashion, known for their upswept outer edges and glamorous appeal.

Now: Today’s cat-eye sunglasses come in various sizes and materials, from oversized acetate frames to sleek metal designs, maintaining their retro charm with a contemporary twist.

7. Ties.

AI-generated image

Then: Neckties have been a symbol of formal attire for centuries, originating from the cravat in the 17th century and evolving through various styles.

Now: In 2025, neckties are experiencing a resurgence, especially in women’s fashion, where they are styled with blazers, dresses, and even casual outfits for a polished look.

8. Barrel jeans.

AI-generated image

Then: Barrel jeans, popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, featured a relaxed fit with a tapered ankle, offering comfort and a laid-back vibe.

Now: Barrel jeans have made a comeback, with modern versions offering a more tailored fit and being paired with contemporary tops and footwear for a balanced look.

For more insights into retro fashion revivals, check out this article on 12 retro jewelry trends that are making a major comeback.

Preview photo credit AI-generated images

