8 Once-Forgotten Fashion Trends That Are Reclaiming the Spotlight
1. Skinny jeans.
Then: Skinny jeans dominated the fashion scene in the late 2000s, characterized by their tight fit and low-rise waistlines.
Now: After being gone for a short time, skinny jeans are back. The current trend leans towards high-waisted, mid-rise skinny jeans, offering a more flattering silhouette and comfort.
2. Peplums.
Then: The peplum was popularized in the 1940s and ’50s, often paired with structured jackets and dresses to accentuate the waist.
Now: Peplums have evolved into more subtle, modern silhouettes. Today’s peplum tops and dresses feature softer ruffles and are often seen in minimalist designs, offering a contemporary twist on the classic style.
3. Platform boots.
Then: The 1970s saw platform boots as symbols of rebellion and glamour, with exaggerated heels and bold designs.
Now: Modern platform boots retain their height but often incorporate sleeker lines and varied materials, making them versatile for both casual and formal settings.
4. Polka dots.
Then: Once associated with the 1950s pin-up aesthetic, polka dots were playful and feminine, often seen on dresses and accessories.
Now: Polka dots have resurfaced in 2025, with designers reimagining them in various colors and placements, making them a staple on runways and street styles alike.
5. Bubble skirts.
Then: The 1980s embraced bubble skirts, characterized by their voluminous, gathered hems that created a “bubble” effect.
Now: Bubble skirts have returned with a modern edge, often styled with minimalist tops and accessories to balance their dramatic silhouette.
6. Cat-eye sunglasses.
Then: Cat-eye sunglasses were a staple of 1950s fashion, known for their upswept outer edges and glamorous appeal.
Now: Today’s cat-eye sunglasses come in various sizes and materials, from oversized acetate frames to sleek metal designs, maintaining their retro charm with a contemporary twist.
7. Ties.
Then: Neckties have been a symbol of formal attire for centuries, originating from the cravat in the 17th century and evolving through various styles.
Now: In 2025, neckties are experiencing a resurgence, especially in women’s fashion, where they are styled with blazers, dresses, and even casual outfits for a polished look.
8. Barrel jeans.
Then: Barrel jeans, popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s, featured a relaxed fit with a tapered ankle, offering comfort and a laid-back vibe.
Now: Barrel jeans have made a comeback, with modern versions offering a more tailored fit and being paired with contemporary tops and footwear for a balanced look.
