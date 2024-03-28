Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating After Her Famous Breakup With Kanye West

Kim has been the public’s favorite since a very long time! Not only for her striking appearance and flawless style, but also for her spicy dating stories. Her dating list is quite long, and extends way further than her relationship with Ray J or Kanye West. However, after the breakup with the famous rapper, Kim went quiet for a long time, and kept the fans guessing. And it’s been only recently, that the media has noticed her together with, what could be, her new love! We decided to have a look and check who is Kim Kardashian dating now!

2000-2003: Damon Thomas

When she was just 19 years old, she tied the knot with Damon Thomas, who was a decade older. But after three years, she decided to end the marriage in 2003. Damon Thomas is a music producer and heads a record label. He’s best known for working with Harvey Mason Jr., who now leads The Recording Academy. They both were part of a pop group called The Underdogs, collaborating with big names like Lionel Richie, Pink, Chris Brown, and R. Kelly. Apart from The Recording Academy, Thomas has also worked on music for movies like Pitch Perfect, The Help, and Dreamgirls. You can find his impressive list of achievements on his Instagram bio. The marriage lasted from 2000 to 2004, totaling four years together. The situation between Kardashian and Thomas is very complicated, with different stories from both sides. Kim talked about her divorce from Thomas on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, portraying him as controlling and a bad influence. According to Kim, Thomas pushed her into getting plastic surgery, including liposuction, to make her look perfect, even offering to pay for the procedures. Their relationship’s ups and downs were aired on reality TV, exposing the personal turmoil to millions. Despite the messy aftermath, Kim Kardashian emerged stronger, becoming a prominent figure in media and entrepreneurship, while Damon Thomas continued his work in the music industry, leaving behind the drama of his past marriage.

2004: Ray J

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News

Kim Kardashian’s most talked-about relationship, before Ye, could be with Ray J, who is the younger brother of Brandy, a famous singer. They were together while Kim was going through her first divorce in 2003. The two of them recorded a personal video, which later got leaked in February 2007, bringing Kim Kardashian into the public eye. They first met in 2002 when Kim was working as a stylist for Brandy, Ray J’s sister. At that time, Kim wasn’t as famous as she is now. Ray J, who is known for his song «Sexy Can I,» immediately saw something special in Kim. He expressed during an interview that he believed Kim had star quality and could become really successful. Although Kim and Ray J broke up in 2006, their past relationship still creates headlines even after almost twenty years. In a revealing moment on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, Ray J spoke about their breakup, admitting to having loved Kim deeply but acknowledging differences in their moral standards. He confessed to being both loving and deceitful in their relationship. Despite the ups and downs, both Kim and Ray J have moved on with their lives, with Kim becoming a global icon in entertainment and business, while Ray J continues his endeavors in music and reality television. Their past, however, continues to be a topic of fascination for many, showcasing the enduring impact of their relationship on pop culture.

2006: Nick Lachey

EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS

Nick and Kim had a short romance in 2006. They were seen holding hands at The Da Vinci Code. Sadly, their relationship didn’t end well, as Nick felt Kim used him for publicity. During his time on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a viewer asked Nick Lachey if he had heard from «his ex» Kim Kardashian West after he dressed up as her and her then-husband Kris Humphries while co-hosting Live with Kelly Ripa on Halloween in 2011. Nick, who is 45 years old, clarified that calling Kim his ex «is a bit of a stretch.» «I think we went on one date together,» he said. «But no, I never did hear from Kim on that one. Ironic timing.» Nick remembered the Halloween incident, where he and Kelly Ripa played Kim and Kris Humphries. He was on stilts, and the whole thing was quite memorable. However, shortly after the show ended, news of Kim and Kris’s divorce broke, making the situation even more interesting.

2006-2007: Nick Cannon

Tony Gonzalez/Everett Collection/East News

Nick reflected on his time with Kim, remembering how they met and the fun they had together on the set of Moesha. He talked about their conversations, their inside jokes, and how he felt when they were together. Even though their relationship ended, he still cherishes the memories they made. As for his thoughts on potentially dating Kim again, Nick admitted that he still has a soft spot for her. He pondered the idea of giving their relationship another chance, acknowledging that sometimes love deserves a second try. When asked about Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson, Nick remained diplomatic. He emphasized that he prefers to stay out of other people’s business and doesn’t want to stir up trouble. Instead, he chose to be patient and observe how things unfold without jumping to conclusions or getting involved in gossip. Overall, Nick’s reflections on his past relationship with Kim show maturity and a willingness to move forward positively, regardless of the outcome.

2007-2009: Reggie Bush

James Atoa/Everett Collection/East News

Their relationship was like a rollercoaster, with ups and downs, before finally coming to an end in 2009. According to someone close to them, the main reason for their breakup was the distance. They couldn’t spend much time together because Reggie had commitments elsewhere, spending a large part of the year in New Orleans. Despite the breakup, they still had affection for each other and remained involved in each other’s lives in some capacity. As the years passed, it became evident that Kim and Reggie harbored no ill feelings towards each other. In an interview in 2018, Reggie expressed admiration for Kim’s success in building her brand and praised her intelligence. He seemed genuinely happy for her and her family’s achievements. Looking back, their relationship may not have lasted, but it’s clear that they still hold mutual respect and goodwill towards each other, even after going their separate ways.

2011: Kris Humphries

Nebinger Frederic/ABACA/EAST NEWS

Their whirlwind romance began amidst the glitz and glamour of the celebrity world, but it wasn’t long before cracks started to show. Despite the grandeur of their televised wedding, the reality of their relationship was far from a fairy tale. Throughout their short-lived marriage, Kim and Kris faced challenges that played out on the small screen for millions to witness. From disagreements to misunderstandings, their love story took unexpected turns, ultimately leading to the decision to part ways. The divorce proceedings were highly publicized, with both sides presenting their versions of events. Kim sought a straightforward divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, while Kris took a different route, seeking an annulment on grounds of fraud. The legal battle that ensued prolonged the process, drawing out what was already a painful chapter in both their lives. Despite the legal complexities, Kim maintained a level of transparency, sharing her thoughts and experiences with the public. In a candid moment, she revealed intimate details about the night before their wedding, offering insight into the emotions and tensions that surrounded their union. Looking back, Kim and Kris’s relationship serves as a reminder of the complexities of love and fame, demonstrating that even fairytales can unravel in the harsh light of reality.

Kanye West: 2012-2021

zz/ESBP/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Before Kim became famous for reality TV, she met Kanye on a music video set. Kim talked about it in a show anniversary special in 2017, saying, «I met him, I think, in 2002 or 2003. He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends, ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was.» Their friendship grew in 2008 when they worked on a TV show together. Kanye appeared on Kim’s show for the first time in 2010. He visited Kim and her sister Kourtney’s new store. Kim mentioned, «Kanye and I have been friends for a while. We admire his fashion sense, so we wanted him to see the store.» Kim married Kris Humphries in 2011, but their marriage didn’t last long. Kanye tried to stop it, even getting a phone to send Kim pictures of other basketball players. After the breakup, Kanye invited Kim to his fashion show in Paris. «After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down, and he said, ’Just come to Paris and see my fashion show,’» Kim said. «He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there, and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ’Oh my god, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like—love and fun and real support,» she added.

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Kanye showed his love for Kim in spring 2012 with his song «Cold.» He talked about Kim in the lyrics, saying he fell in love with her when she was with someone else. He also mentioned Kim’s ex, who played basketball for a team owned by Jay-Z. During a concert in Atlantic City, Kanye told everyone that Kim was pregnant with their first child. He called her his «baby mama» in front of the audience. Kanye’s proposal to Kim on her 33rd birthday became famous. He rented a big baseball stadium, hired musicians, and put «PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!» on the big screen. He gave Kim an $8 million diamond ring. After saying yes, Kim found her family and friends waiting for her. Kim and Kanye were on the cover of Vogue’s April 2014 issue, wearing wedding clothes. Some people didn’t like it because they hadn’t married yet. But just a month later, they had their wedding. They became a famous couple, and in their 10 years together, they had four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Even though Kim and Kanye didn’t file for divorce officially, many sources said they were ending their marriage after about seven years. Page Six was the first to report this, and it spread quickly online. A source said, «They are keeping it quiet, but they are finished. Kim has hired Laura Wasser, and they are talking about settlements.» They mentioned that Kim and Kanye had been living apart for some time. «Kim is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer. She is also serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye talks about running for president and says other crazy things, and she’s had enough.» Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, ending their six-year marriage. This happened a month after rumors started about their divorce. According to TMZ, Kim wants joint custody of their four children. She reportedly had lawyer Laura Wasser ready since the summer.

Who is Kim Kardashian dating now?

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

There are rumors going around that Kim Kardashian is dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. It seems like Kim, who is 43 years old, is back in her «WAG» era, just in time for the Super Bowl. But things are looking good for Odell Beckham Jr., who was first linked to Kim in September 2023. Before dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson after her seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West, Kim used to have a thing for athletes. She was previously married to NBA player Kris Humphries and dated football players Reggie Bush and Miles Austin. Now, according to a source from Us Weekly, Kim and OBJ might have been seeing each other for about a year and are thinking about making their relationship public. They were both spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they seemed to be having an intimate conversation, unaware they were being recorded. Later, they were seen together in Las Vegas, with photos shared by Page Six. Reports from Us Weekly suggest that Kim and Odell Beckham Jr. are taking their relationship seriously and are considering what to do next. One source says that Odell is more private compared to Kim, who is used to being in the spotlight. Another source mentions that they might decide to go public with their relationship, which has been growing for about a year.

And just like this, we made a guess on who is Kim Kardashian dating! Would you like to read more exciting stories about your favorite celebrities? Make sure to check our next article!