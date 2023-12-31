Who Is the Oldest Person Alive Today? Studies Reveal Human Maximum Lifespan

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, we often forget to ponder the extraordinary feat of longevity. Have you ever wondered who the oldest people alive today are? What is the secret behind their remarkable lifespan? Some people believe that age is just a number. However, a very small number of people in the world are blessed to live above age 100. In the quest to unravel the secrets of longevity, one question echoes through time: Who is the oldest person alive today? Our journey begins with an exploration of the remarkable life of Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born supercentenarian recognized as the world’s oldest living person at 116 years and counting.

Meet Maria Branyas, the oldest person alive today.

In the heart of San Francisco, California, Maria Branyas Morera embarked on a journey that spanned over a century, leaving an indelible mark on the pages of history. Born on March 4, 1907, to a Spanish family of Catalan origin, Maria’s early years were marked by geographical shifts and family dynamics that shaped the extraordinary woman she would become. Maria’s story began against the backdrop of a family that had migrated to the United States in 1906, a year before her birth. However, in 1915, pivotal events unfolded, compelling the Branyas family to return to Catalonia. Financial struggles, a declaration of bankruptcy, and her father deteriorating health prompted the move. The journey back to Catalonia, marked by many challenges, one of them was an incident resulting in the loss of her hearing in one ear, a testament to the hardships she faced at a young age.

She had experienced hundreds of ups, downs, and new beginnings.

In July 1931, Maria Branyas Morera exchanged vows with Joan Moret, a traumatologist, and together they embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood, raising three children. Misfortune strikes without warning, Maria faced tragedy after tragedy when she lost her husband in 1976. She was left to navigate life’s journey as a nurse. The 1990s ushered in a new chapter for Maria, marked by exploration and personal enrichment. From the mystique of Egypt to the cultural treasures of Italy, the Netherlands, and England, Maria immersed herself in diverse experiences. Her pursuits extended to sewing, music, and reading, embodying a spirit that defied the conventional limitations of age.

Her later life...

At the age of 93, Maria transitioned to a nursing home in Olot, Catalonia, overcoming pneumonia with characteristic resilience. Described as an active resident, she continued to engage in exercises until mobility challenges intervened. Maria’s passion for music endured, with her playing the piano until the remarkable age of 108, adapting to communication through a voice-to-text platform due to hearing loss. Her legacy extends beyond her remarkable journey. With 11 grandchildren, she weathered the loss of her eldest son, August, who passed away at the age of 86 in a tractor accident. Through trials and triumphs, Maria’s life reflects a century of resilience, adventure, and a spirit that transcends the boundaries of time.

Sister Andre was crowned as the oldest person before Maria.

We’ve met Maria Branyas, the oldest person alive today. She was verified by the Guinness World Record as the oldest person alive on January 17, 2023, answering to the question “Who is the oldest person alive?”. Before Maria, the title was taken by Sister André, who died at age 118 years, 340 days. Sister André, formerly known as Lucile Randon, held the remarkable distinction of being one of the oldest people to have ever lived. Born on February 11, 1904, in southern France, she witnessed and experienced the tumultuous events of the 20th century. Sister André dedicated most of her life to religious service as a Roman Catholic nun. Her enduring spirit and commitment to her faith were evident as she navigated through the challenges and changes of the times.

Sister André’s life spanned over a century, providing a unique perspective on the evolution of society and history. Despite the significant historical events she lived through, she maintained a strong sense of devotion and resilience, serving as an inspiration to many. Her longevity and the experiences she accumulated over the years made her a living testament to the endurance of the human spirit. Sister André passed away at the remarkable age of 118, leaving behind a legacy of faith, perseverance, and a life well-lived. Her story not only reflects the longevity of the human lifespan but also serves as a reminder of the strength that can be found in unwavering dedication to one’s beliefs and service to others. The world mourned the loss of this extraordinary individual, whose life spanned an entire era.

And just recently, Japan’s oldest person, Fusa Tatsumi, has passed away.

Fusa Tatsumi, born on April 25, 1907, in what is now known as Yao City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan, became renowned as one of the oldest people to have ever lived. She peacefully passed away at the age of 116 on December 12, 2023, succumbing to old age. Fusa Tatsumi was officially recognized as Japan’s oldest person and the world’s second oldest woman. Tatsumi’s longevity was attributed not only to her age but also to her healthy living practices. She was known for relishing a disciplined lifestyle, which likely contributed to her remarkable lifespan. Despite reaching such an advanced age, she maintained a positive and content outlook on life. Her passing was marked by condolences from officials, acknowledging her significant place in Japanese and global history. Fusa Tatsumi’s life serves as a testament to the human capacity for longevity and the importance of a balanced and healthy lifestyle in achieving it.

More on the list: Jeanne Calment (122 years old)

Jeanne Louise Calment, born on February 21, 1875, in Arles, France, holds the record for being one of the oldest people ever to have lived. After her death on August 4, 1997, at the age of 122 years and 164 days, she became a renowned figure for her remarkable longevity. Calment’s longevity is officially recognized by Guinness World Records, with her reaching 120 years and 238 days on October 17, 1995. Calment’s life spanned through significant historical events, from the Belle Époque to the space age. She met the famous artist Vincent van Gogh when she was a young girl. Despite living through challenging times, Calment attributed her long life to a diet rich in olive oil, port wine, and chocolate, along with regular physical activity like cycling. Controversy surrounds Calment’s record due to claims suggesting that she may have died in 1934, not 1997. However, the majority of records and experts support her documented age, making her a symbol of extraordinary longevity.

Kane Tanaka (119 years old)

Kane Tanaka, a Japanese supercentenarian, earned recognition as one of the oldest people to have ever lived. Born on January 2, 1903, she defied the odds by surviving the influenza outbreak, paratyphoid, and two rounds of cancer. Kane Tanaka’s remarkable journey culminated in her achieving the status of the world’s oldest verified living person until her passing at the age of 119 years on April 19, 2022. Her longevity and resilience painted a portrait of a woman who witnessed and triumphed over a century of historical events. Kane Tanaka’s life was a testament to the strength of the human spirit, navigating through a myriad of challenges across different eras. Her ability to persevere through major global events showcased not only her longevity but also her adaptability and resilience. The news of her passing in April 2022 marked the end of an extraordinary life that spanned over a century, leaving behind a legacy of endurance and fortitude.

Jiroemon Kimura (116 years old)

Jiroemon Kimura, born in 1897, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest people ever to have lived. On December 27, 2012, he became the oldest man ever documented, a title he retained until his passing on June 12, 2013, at the remarkable age of 116. Kimura’s longevity is a testament to a life that spanned three centuries, making him a living witness to an extraordinary period in human history. He became the world’s oldest living person and the oldest man recorded in history, as recognized by Guinness World Records. Kimura’s life, characterized by resilience and longevity, garnered global attention. The Japanese centenarian was not only a living testament to the passage of time but also an inspiration to many. His death in 2013 marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and a remarkable journey through the 20th and 21st centuries. Kimura’s remarkable lifespan has left an indelible mark in the annals of human history, serving as a beacon of hope and a source of fascination for those interested in the mysteries of longevity and the human spirit.

Emma Morano (117 years old)

Emma Morano-Martinuzzi, born on November 29, 1899, in Italy, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest people to have ever lived. Remarkably, she lived through three centuries, having passed away on April 15, 2017, at the age of 117 years and 137 days. Emma Morano gained international recognition as the world’s oldest living person from May 13, 2016, until her demise, making her an iconic figure known for her longevity. Emma’s remarkable longevity was attributed to her unique lifestyle and dietary habits. She was known to have followed a diet that included raw eggs throughout her life, a practice she adopted on the advice of a doctor when she was a young woman. Despite the unconventional dietary choice, Emma’s health and resilience became a subject of fascination and study, contributing to the understanding of factors influencing human longevity.

Her passing marked the end of an era, as she was believed to be the last surviving person born in the 1800s. Emma Morano’s longevity continues to be a source of inspiration and curiosity, offering valuable insights into the complexities of human aging and the pursuit of a healthy, fulfilling life.

Mitsue Nagasaki (115 years old)

Mitsue Nagasaki, born on September 18, 1899, in Kumamoto, Japan, lived a remarkable life that extended well into the 21st century. At the time of her passing in 2013, Mitsue Nagasaki held the distinction of being the second-oldest living person in Japan, surpassed only by Misao Okawa who lived from 1898 to 2015. Her longevity places her among the last 10 individuals born in the 1800s, a testament to the rare occurrence of living across three centuries. Nagasaki’s life spanned a significant period of Japanese history, witnessing transformative events and societal changes. Her resilience and ability to adapt to the evolving world around her showcase the strength of her character and the richness of her experiences. While specific details about her personal life may not be widely available, the record of her extraordinary age attests to the exceptional journey she undertook during her more than a century-long existence.

How long can a person actually live?

Now that we’ve found the answer to the question “Who is the oldest person alive?” it leads us to more questions, such as how long a person can actually live. According to a study, it is suggested that a human’s maximum lifespan is fixed due to natural constraints. Although the number of centenarians is doubling every ten years, the maximum lifespan remains the same. According to purely demographic data, it is estimated that the natural limit of human lifespan is between 115 years and 126 years. The longest-living person, Jeanne Calment, died in 1997 at the age of 122, and this record has not been beaten. Therefore, the absence of people older than 122 is evidence of why there are limits to human lifespan.

There are several factors that can help prolong our lifespan. A combination of healthy lifestyle choices, strong social connections, and, in some cases, favorable genetics plays a crucial role. Today, we live in a world obsessed with eternal youth; industries peddle products promising the elixir of life. Therefore, we should be aware whether these potions hold any merit, or are they just modern-day snake oil. Let’s separate fact from fiction.