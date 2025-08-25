Forget Nursing Homes, This Dutch Village Is the Future of Dementia Care

Almost 2 centuries after nursing homes were invented, in 1992, Yvonne van Amerongen was managing one in the Netherlands. One day, she got a phone call from her mother, letting her know her father had suddenly passed away from a heart attack.

At that moment, one of the first things that came to her mind was “I’m thankful that he never got to be in a nursing home” — what Yvonne deemed a crazy thought. If someone who works at a nursing home doesn’t want their own family members to be there, it can’t be right.

Her colleagues agreed, something had to change—because what they were doing was not what they wanted for their own parents, for their friends, or for themselves. One day, they took action and made a plan to make nursing homes worthwhile living. And so, they did.