I Refuse to Let My Neighbor’s Kid Destroy My Garden, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands
Tristan’s story
Somehow, I’ve become the villain of the neighborhood because I dared to stop a 7-year-old from turning my lawn into his personal fantasy land.
I live in a quiet suburb where most people keep to themselves, and I like it that way. I work full-time, and one of my favorite things to do is take care of my yard. On weekends, I plant flowers, put up solar lights, and do my best to keep the grass looking decent. It’s not perfect, but it makes me happy.
My neighbor’s kid, Brayden, is around 7, and honestly, he has a wild imagination. One day he’s an astronaut, the next he’s fighting dragons. There’s nothing wrong with that, but the problem is that somehow, he decided that my yard is the perfect setting for all his adventures.
Brayden’s destructive imagination.
At first, it didn’t bother me too much. He’s just a kid, right?
But then one day I come home and there’s a shovel in my flower bed and half the mulch is dug up. When I asked him what happened, he said he was digging a “secret tunnel.” Another time, I caught him with his hands in the dirt, and he told me he was building a moat for his knights.
I decided to talk to his mom. It was the first real conversation I’d had with her. She barely looked up from her phone and just laughed. “Oh, he’s just using his imagination,” she said. “We try not to limit that.”
They have their own yard, he can un-limit his imagination there.
But I didn’t say anything and decided to let it slide. The next day, there were muddy footprints all over the grass I’d just seeded, and one of my solar lights was broken. Obviously, I knew who the culprit was, and honestly that was the last straw.
Tristan dealt with the problem.
So I bought two motion-activated sprinklers and set them up in the spots he usually ran through.
The next day, I hear a scream and see Brayden running home, completely soaked. Lol, the sprinklers worked.
Not long after, his dad came over. It was my first time even hearing the man speak. He said I scared his son and should’ve just come to them. I told him I already talked to his wife.
He gave me the “kids need to play outside” talk, and I said, “Yeah, just not in someone else’s yard.” Then I added, “Tell Brayden the castle has defences now.”
He didn’t find it funny. But at least the kid stays out of my yard now.
The neighborhood gossip begins.
I’ve just noticed a few neighbors giving me side-eyes and pulling their kids into the yard when they spot me. Some even make little comments like, “It’s just grass,” or “He’s just a kid.” Like, when did I become the bad guy?
I’m the one who plants the flowers. I’m the one fixing things every weekend. So yeah, maybe sprinklers were a bit much. But honestly? I don’t regret it one bit.
Thanks for your letter, Tristan. This is what we have to say:
Brayden’s parents are the real problem here.
Brayden needs to be taught how to respect other people’s property, and that duty is on his parents. If he is taught the difference between right and wrong then he’ll be able to understand, but if it’s Brayden’s parents themselves who are not seeing the problem in the situation, then how can he know any better.
That being said, if Brayden destroys your property, then it’s on his parents to fix it, and they are liable for the costs of the damage. If they don’t teach, monitor and supervise their 7-year-old child, like they should, then should anything happen to him while in your yard, they are the ones who would be seen as negligent.
The petty solution was the perfect solution (in this case).
The sprinklers were the least harmful form of punishment that you could do to protect your garden but also get the message across. You’d already tried the sensible route of having a conversation with the adults involved, and it didn’t work. It may have been petty, but it got the job done, while proving the saying that actions really do speak louder than words.
You’d already been lenient by allowing your neighbor’s child to play in your yard, but he crossed a line and you redrew it. Now Brayden and his parents know what your boundaries are, and hopefully they will learn to respect them.
Don’t care about what the whisperers say, they whisper too much anyway.
Your neighbors may not know the details of the situation. So if nobody is coming to ask you what happened, then ignore the whispers. Only speak up if you feel that you really need to explain yourself, but if you and your garden are good, then let the whisperers speak and tend to your own garden.
At the end of the day, that’s your yard. You have the final say in what happens in it.
