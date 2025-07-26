I Refuse to Let My Neighbor’s Kid Destroy My Garden, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands

Somehow, I’ve become the villain of the neighborhood because I dared to stop a 7-year-old from turning my lawn into his personal fantasy land.

I live in a quiet suburb where most people keep to themselves, and I like it that way. I work full-time, and one of my favorite things to do is take care of my yard. On weekends, I plant flowers, put up solar lights, and do my best to keep the grass looking decent. It’s not perfect, but it makes me happy.

My neighbor’s kid, Brayden, is around 7, and honestly, he has a wild imagination. One day he’s an astronaut, the next he’s fighting dragons. There’s nothing wrong with that, but the problem is that somehow, he decided that my yard is the perfect setting for all his adventures.