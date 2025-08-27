12 Employees Who Followed Absurd Rules From Their Bosses and Caused Total Chaos

Curiosities
23 hours ago

In the wild world of the workplace, rules are supposed to keep the workday and workweek ticking along. But what happens when those rules go from sensible to straight-up silly? In this collection of toxic workplace tales, employees took their bosses’ orders literally, sparking a masterclass in chaos.

  • A new manager, distrustful of “the cloud,” made a new rule: every single digital file, including old emails, had to be printed for a physical backup. One employee followed the rule perfectly, printing thousands of pages a day and meticulously filing them in the designated archive room.
    He didn’t stop until the day the fire marshal, making a surprise visit, asked to see the room that was now bulging at the seams...
  • So, our brilliant director decides we need more transparency in the department. His genius solution: every single email, no matter how trivial, had to CC the entire 10-person management team. Ordering lunch? CC the managers. Lost your stapler? CC the managers.
    One programmer had clearly had enough. In the middle of some dumb back-and-forth with a colleague, he decided to follow the rule to the absolute letter. He kept hitting “Reply All” on every message until the company’s email server automatically flagged the chain as a spam attack and temporarily shut down the CEO’s inbox.
  • My dad told me this story a while back. He used to work for a PR firm, and the way he described the office environment, think The Office, but in the 1980s.
    The company hired a “Corporate Efficiency Specialist” to come in and “improve” things. She introduced all kinds of rules that seemed to follow some sort of bizarre office caste system. Her philosophy was simple: the higher your office rank, the more “perks” you got.
    Her idea of perks included:
    The number of pictures you were allowed to have in your cubicle.
    Whether you were allowed to keep a potted plant.
    Coffee mugs being reserved only for senior employees, everyone else had to use paper cups.
    Being allowed to leave the office for lunch. © fedupwithpeople / Reddit
  • So, a few years ago, our company sent out this very serious email titled Dress Code Clarification. Buried halfway down was this gem: “Effective immediately, employees are to wear black shoes only, in order to maintain a consistent and professional appearance.”
    We worked in a cubicle farm with no customers, no clients wandering in. The only “public” we interacted with was Gary from IT when your printer decided to become self-aware. So obviously, the shoe rule made zero sense.
    The next Monday, everyone came in wearing black shoes... giant, shiny, squeaky clown shoes. Imagine walking into the office and hearing honk-honk every time someone took a step.
  • I (18F) worked at a call center for about three months, mostly helping people reset passwords and answer basic questions. During training, they told us to “sound natural and conversational.” Great, I did that, and I got positive feedback from callers.
    Then we got a new supervisor who insisted we read the script exactly as written. She said, “If you deviate even slightly, you’ll be written up.” Okay.
    Next call, a man said, “Hey, my account’s locked. Can you help me real quick?” I responded, in full robot mode, “Hello, thank you for calling. My name is [NAME], and I hope you’re having a wonderful day. How may I assist you with your technical concern today?”
    He paused and said, “Are you serious?” I kept going exactly word-for-word, even using the awkward empathy lines like, “I completely understand how frustrating this unique situation must feel.”
    Mid-call, my supervisor walked by, stopped to listen, tilted her head, and looked confused. After the call, she asked, “Why were you talking like that?”
    I just said, “You told me to stick to the script.” She didn’t have a comeback. The next day, she told our team, “Okay, just make sure you cover the key points. You can be natural again.” © al1cewillson / Reddit
  • Our genius manager sent out this painfully formal memo saying we now have to sign in and out every time we go to the bathroom. At first, people actually complied. But then, someone decided to shake things up.
    Instead of writing his real name, he signed in as “Napoleon Bonaparte.” The next person went with “Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt.” Then “Genghis Khan” showed up at 10:14 a.m., apparently followed immediately by “Winston Churchill” at 10:16.
  • My new boss said I work too slow. So he made a rule: after each job, I had to text him for permission before going to the next client.
    One day, I finished a job, sent a text, and sat waiting in my van. An hour passed. Then two. Nearly three hours later, my phone rang.
    It was my boss, sounding irritated, “Where are you? My phone is blowing up with an angry client!” I said, “Still in my van. You told me I have to wait for permission before going to the next job.”
    There was this long, awkward silence, then he muttered, “...I’ll go deal with it myself.” So he had to drive across town, apologize to the client, and do the work.
  • A new coffee shop manager made us greet every customer with a long, five-sentence script, no exceptions. One barista took it literally, even during the busy Monday morning rush. He gave the full 30-second speech to every single person in line until a teenager near the back of the line, bored out of her mind, started filming him.
    She posted it to TikTok with the caption, “This barista has officially left the simulation.” By the afternoon, the video had a million views. The next day, the line was twice as long...
  • Back at one of my old warehouse jobs, everyone had their own little music setup at their station.
    We were spread out far enough that you could barely hear anyone else’s tunes, like, you’d catch a faint hum of someone’s country playlist or the ghost of a pop song, but nothing that bothered anyone.
    But the CEO didn’t like hearing different songs while walking through the warehouse. He made a new rule: “Everyone must either listen to the same music or no music at all.”
    Now, a normal team might have just picked a playlist. But not us. The next day, we all brought speakers and blasted the same song, Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up on repeat, perfectly out of sync with each other.
  • A manager, convinced his remote team was slacking off, implemented a new rule: all webcams must be on for the entire 8-hour workday in a permanent, all-hands video call. To foster a sense of togetherness and ensure accountability as he said.
    One of our senior developers, Mark, was a new father to twins. He complied perfectly. For the next week, the entire company had a front-row seat to Mark’s domestic life.
    We saw him trying to code while rocking a baby in each arm. We saw him desperately trying to mute his mic during epic crying fits. The highlight was when he propped his laptop on the changing table to keep his camera on, giving the CEO an unobstructed, 1080p view of a particularly messy diaper situation.
  • My boss banned all personal items from our desks. No photos, no special mugs, no personal ergonomic equipment. “Everything must be standard company issue,” he declared.
    I have carpal tunnel syndrome and rely on a specific vertical mouse and wrist rest that I bought myself. Since they were now “personal items,” I dutifully put them in my locker and requested the standard-issue equipment. After two days of using the company’s cheap, brick-like mouse, my wrist was on fire.
    I followed protocol perfectly: I filed a formal complaint and got a doctor’s note putting me on sick leave for two weeks, citing the new “clean desk” policy as the direct cause of a workplace-related injury.
  • My boss made a rule: no more than two glasses of water a day. As he said, to “reduce time wasted in the toilet and near the water cooler.” So, to play it fair, I suggested a unique measurement system to be sure everyone gets a similar amount of water. I drafted a one-page “Daily Water Rationing Log.”
    To get your water, you first had to fill out the form, calculating your personal allowance based on your Body Mass Index and the office’s current ambient temperature. Each pour had to be witnessed and co-signed by a colleague.
    At the end of the first day, I presented my boss with a stack of 45 meticulously filled-out forms that required his final signature for our “records.” He spent the next hour reviewing paperwork for water. The rule was gone by morning.

If you loved this article, check out this next story: My sister wants me to give up my apartment — because I don’t have kids. At 18, my parents kicked me out. My 27 y.o. sister still lived with them, even got pocket money. I saved for 8 years, and finally bought my own studio. Yesterday, mom said I have to move out — my pregnant sister “needs it more.” The real shock came when I discovered... Click here to read the whole story.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads