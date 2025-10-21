I Passed 5 Rounds of Tests for One Job—Then HR Rejected Me Because I’m Child-Free

Hi Bright Side,

So, here’s what happened to me. I went through one interview and four crazy tests for this job. Real work — full presentations, case studies, strategy plans.

I was basically working for them for free. They kept telling me, “You’re our top candidate.” So I pushed through it.

On my final visit, there were only two of us left. I met the other candidate in the lobby — a guy, calm and confident. Nice guy. Dad of two.

He even told me he had way less experience in this field after a small talk. I honestly thought I had it in the bag.

Final HR call. Out of nowhere, they ask, “Do you have children? Or planning to?”

I said no — I’m child-free. Call ended fast.

A week later, I got the email: “We’ve decided to move forward with another profile.”

Three months later… guess who called? HR.

The guy didn’t last. They wanted to “reopen the process.”

I just said, “No, thanks. I’ve moved on.”

I already had a better job by then — better pay, fewer tests.