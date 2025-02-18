Why Doctors Strongly Recommend You to Put Your Luggage in the Hotel Bathtub

So, you’ve just checked into your hotel—exciting! But before you kick back and start unpacking, there are a few quick things you should do to make sure your stay is smooth and stress-free. First, double-check those door locks (safety first!), and give high-touch surfaces a quick wipe-down (because, well… germs).

But here’s the surprising part: don’t plop your suitcase on the bed like most travelers do. Instead, stick it in the bathtub. Yep, you read that right—the tub! It might sound a little weird, but trust us, there’s a very good reason for it. Keep reading to find out why this simple trick can save you from a major travel headache.