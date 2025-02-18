Why Doctors Strongly Recommend You to Put Your Luggage in the Hotel Bathtub
So, you’ve just checked into your hotel—exciting! But before you kick back and start unpacking, there are a few quick things you should do to make sure your stay is smooth and stress-free. First, double-check those door locks (safety first!), and give high-touch surfaces a quick wipe-down (because, well… germs).
But here’s the surprising part: don’t plop your suitcase on the bed like most travelers do. Instead, stick it in the bathtub. Yep, you read that right—the tub! It might sound a little weird, but trust us, there’s a very good reason for it. Keep reading to find out why this simple trick can save you from a major travel headache.
Hotel staff learned one lesson a hard way and they’re sharing it with others.
Back in 2023, hotels around the world faced a full-on bed bug invasion, and no place got hit harder than Paris. It was the stuff of travel nightmares! While the chaos has died down, they’ve definitely learned a thing or two—like how to avoid bringing unwanted souvenirs home.
So here’s the deal: when you check into a hotel, whatever you do, don’t throw your luggage on the bed. And do not under any circumstances put your luggage on the carpet. Instead, put it where you least expect: inside the bathtub. And there’s a very good reason for it!
There’s quite a healthy reason behind a seemingly weird hotel trick.
Sure, tossing your suitcase in the bathtub may sound like the oddest thing you can do. But by doing this, you’re keeping your luggage far away from fabric surfaces like carpets, bedding, curtains, and upholstered furniture—all prime hiding spots for sneaky little bed bugs.
These tiny hitchhikers are pros at latching onto your belongings and catching a free ride home with you (yikes!). But guess what? Bathtubs are too smooth and slippery for them to climb, making them the perfect safe zone for your suitcase while you inspect the room. A little precaution now can save you from a whole lot of trouble later!
Travelers are advised to make sure their suitcases don’t get removed from the safest of places.
"Travel can be anxiety-inducing as it is — delayed flights, lost luggage — so I try to make sure I do everything I can to avoid adding bed bugs to the mix," Lydia Mansel, a travel writer, shares.
The woman says, "Whenever I check into a hotel, I immediately put my luggage either in the bathroom, the entryway, or any space away from the bed and not on the carpet. This way, my belongings are far enough away from any furniture where bed bugs usually reside — and I significantly lower my chances of bringing them home."
Lydia added one more important step: "I also like to leave housekeeping a note on top of the suitcase, letting them know to leave my bag there. I've occasionally had my bags moved and placed on luggage racks — which can also be home to bed bugs — so the note ensures my luggage stays where I left it."
There are plenty of other smart ways to keep bed bugs from turning your suitcase into their new home.
According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, one of the best things you can do is opt for a hard-sided suitcase whenever possible. Why? Because those little pests have a much harder time clinging to smooth, rigid materials than fabric.
Another pro tip: pack your clothes in resealable plastic bags to create an extra layer of protection. And don’t forget to bring a small flashlight—it’ll come in handy when inspecting your room for any unwanted guests.
Speaking of inspections, take a few minutes to check around the tiny crevices of the room, especially near the bed, headboard, and furniture. If you spot anything suspicious (like small brownish spots or actual critters), you might want to request a room change ASAP. A little precaution goes a long way in keeping your trip bug-free!
