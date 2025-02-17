My Brother Wanted Me to Co-Sign for His Car—But I Said No and He Lost It

"My brother Jake wanted a new Mercedes because his current one wasn’t "dad enough" for his new role as a father. When he asked me to co-sign for the car loan, I said no. Jake had a history of reckless spending, and I wasn’t willing to risk my credit. Surprisingly, he didn’t argue—he just smiled, said "Alright, I see how it is," and left.

I thought that was the end of it.

A few days later, Jake showed up at my house with his wife, Megan, holding a car seat. "Is this what you want? My baby crammed into a tiny car?" he shouted. Megan chimed in, accusing me of not supporting family. Her words felt like a betrayal, since she’d always been kind to me before. I stayed firm and asked them to leave.

Now, Jake isn’t speaking to me, and Megan has been sending passive-aggressive messages about how "family should help each other." My parents think I should just co-sign to keep the peace, but I don’t think I should be responsible for his financial mistakes.

So, I wonder—what should I do? Am I being unreasonable, or is he?"