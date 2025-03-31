Why Using a Bidet Might Be Healthier Than Wiping, According to Doctors

Constipation, defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week, is a common digestive issue often accompanied by straining and hard stools. One potential solution for relief is the use of a bidet.

Bidets can aid in constipation relief by stimulating nerves in the rectum, which play a key role in bowel movements. The gentle stream of water introduced by a bidet can help soften stool, making it easier to pass. Additionally, the water pressure can activate rectal nerves, encouraging movement in the digestive system and easing discomfort. Beyond hygiene, bidets offer a natural and effective way to support regular bowel function.