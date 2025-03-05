Why You See Stars in Your Vision (and When to Worry)

Nope, you’re not turning into a superhero. It usually means something’s messing with your retina or brain.

Think of your retina as the backstage crew of your eye. It’s job to catch light and send signals to your brain. But here’s the catch, it doesn’t know shapes or colors. In front of it sits a jelly-like goo called vitreous humor, acting like a bodyguard. Sometimes that goo shifts or shrinks, poking the retina and making it fire off “Hey, there’s light!” signals, even when there isn’t. Your brain believes it, and boom, sparks and stars!

It’s called photopsia. This is the fancy medical term for those sudden flashes, flickers, or sparkles of light that appear out of nowhere.



Photopsias usually appear as:

Quick flashes of light

Tiny bright dots

Zigzags or streaks

Sparkles

Flickers or bands of light

A swirl of colors

Sometimes, they’re totally harmless, just your eyes reacting to pressure or movement. Other times, they can be a warning sign of something more serious, like a concussion or an eye condition.