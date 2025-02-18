Scientists Reveal the Eye Color That Has Replaced Green as the Rarest One in the World

People with piercing blue or green eyes usually get more attention than those who have more widespread eye color. Brown eyes are considered the most common, but this color is somewhat underestimated, because it has a curious peculiarity.

Turns out, we all started with brown eyes—yep, every single one of us! According to Hans Eiberg, an associate professor in cellular and molecular medicine, a genetic mutation flipped a switch in our DNA, shutting down the ability to produce brown eyes. And just like that, lighter eye colors like blue were born.

Eye color all comes down to melanin—the same pigment that determines your skin and hair color. This genetic “switch” reduces the amount of melanin in the iris, essentially diluting deep brown eyes into lighter shades like blue, green, and hazel.

But here’s where it gets interesting: blue-eyed people have way less melanin than those with brown, green, or hazel eyes. And unlike brown-eyed folks, whose melanin-producing genes show a lot of variation, blue-eyed individuals are genetically pretty similar in this department.