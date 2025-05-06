Princess Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in New Birthday Portrait —Everyone’s Saying the Same Thing

For her 10th birthday, Princess Charlotte didn’t pose in a palace or wear a frilly dress. Nope—she showed up in camo, outdoors in Cumbria, looking like she just conquered the countryside and Instagram. The photo, snapped by mom Kate Middleton on her phone, was posted May 2 on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official page—and instantly blew up online.

The main reason? Charlotte looks exactly like her dad. Like, copy-paste levels of resemblance.