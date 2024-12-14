Woman Shares One Interview Question She Always Asks That Gets Her the Job in 100% Cases

For many of us, few experiences are more nerve-wracking than sitting face-to-face with someone who could be your future employer. Catherine Lockhart, from Texas, has shared with us the very clever question she asks at the end of every interview. The woman claims that she's been given an offer every single time she goes on a job interview, and it's all owing to this magic question. And in the bonus section, you'll find out another trick that'll help you effortlessly land your dream job.

Catherine Lockhart, from Texas, shared what to ask after a job interview.

A TikTok user has gone viral after sharing a tip that has consistently led to her success in every job interview she's applied it to. Job interviews are often among the most nerve-wracking and anxiety-inducing experiences, so a golden piece of advice like this has captured the attention of jobseekers worldwide, with millions watching her video.



Catherine Lockhart, 28, shared the best advice she's ever received and has been using ever since while applying for a job. The woman worked in the consulting and sales industries as soon as she finished university.

One simple question can become a real lifesaver, according to Catherine.

In her video, Catherine shared, "I use this advice in the interview process and every time I ask it, the interviewer always says, "Wow that's such a good question".



The woman said, "So, at the end of every interview you'll be asked the same final question, "Do you have anything you'd like to ask us?" And an ideal answer is, "What does excellence look like in this role?" So, while being asked if you have any questions, your answer should always be "yes", according to Catherine. And the magic question should go right after you express your will to find out more about the potential employer.

Catherine explained why this tip works for her any time she uses it.

The woman shared, "It allows the interviewer to explain a little bit more about the day-to-day functions of the role." The short but smart question also shows that you're interested in the position and plan on doing an excellent job when you get it. "It lets the interviewer know that you're serious about performing and exceeding their expectations," Catherine said. The woman also warned against the one question you should never ask. "Do not mention PTO (paid time off) - do not ask if they have any other benefits," Catherine advised.

Many people agreed with Catherine's tips.

People rushed to the comments to express how they felt about this piece of advice and share their experiences, too. "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked how much time off they got in an interview," a recruiter said. "And I never hired those people!" "The question can also trigger red flags. If an interviewer responds, "Our top performers are always working, putting in extra hours, they're available on weekends" - you can then decide if that's the kind of work/life balance you want," another wrote. A few people shared some other tips and tricks. "I ask if they have any concerns with me taking the role, and address it right there! Gotten every job offer with that question," one said. "Another great question is to ask the interviewer what gives them the most satisfaction in their role," a man said. "They love to talk about themselves!"

Bonus: Another woman revealed the go-to question she ALWAYS asks when applying for a role, and it's had a 100% success rate.

Jennifer Reardon, 26, from Chicago, Illinois, has also become popular on TikTok when she shared advice with her audience. The woman went viral after sharing "how to kill any interview ever." "Every job I've ever interviewed for, where I've said this, I've gotten the job," Jennifer said in her video, claiming that ending an interview with this question is the key to success.



Jennifer shared, "Before you're done, the last question you're going to ask them is something along the lines of, "Are there any concerns you have about me that we can address before we end?"' The woman explained that this gives you one last opportunity to clear up any doubts your potential employer may have about hiring you. She shared, "They will have concerns and that's your time to address them." Jennifer added, "And then once you're done addressing them, they'll have no concerns and you will get the call saying you got the job." The woman explained in the comments, "I've been doing this for years, a manager told me this trick when I was an intern in college, and have been doing it ever since!"