You Will Not Regret Splurging on These 10 Awesome Products

You know that feeling when you get your hands on something so cool, you just gotta have it? Yeah, that’s what we’re talking about! These goodies are like a donut for your soul—sweet, satisfying, and totally worth the splurge. Let’s just dive right in.

1. This velvety, lightweight mousse will give your skin that perfectly bronzed look in just a few hours. It’s streak-free, quick-drying, and smells way better than your regular self-tanners. Whether you’re fair-skinned or already a tan pro, this product adjusts to give you a unique, sun-kissed glow that looks like you’ve just spent a week-long vacation in the tropics.

For your comfort, this product’s color shows exactly where you’ve applied it. So, you don’t have to fear those dreaded orange ankles and patchy elbows. It is also quick-drying and non-sticky, which means you can get dressed and go about your day without leaving brown imprints on your fave clothes.

Promising review: I’ve tried a lot of self-tanners. This is the one I always go back to. It might be a little more expensive. But you pay for the quality.

I recommend getting the mitt for application, or the palms of your hands will have color on them too. The tan comes out looking natural. I can’t get out in the sun often, but this makes me look like I have that sun-kissed glow. — Suze

2. If you’re tired of sunscreens that make your face look like an oil slick or leave you with a breakout the size of a mountain, check out this oil-free sunscreen with zinc oxide. It’s lightweight, silky, fragrance-free, and perfect for sensitive skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and discoloration. It leaves no residue and is great to wear under makeup.

Thanks to niacinamide, this product calms redness and restores suppleness. Plus, the travel-size pump bottle makes it perfect for use on the go.

Promising review: Amaizing sunscreen for rosacea. — Kiwami

3. This broad-spectrum SPF 40 sunscreen will make you shine bright! Not only does it shield you from harmful rays, but it also filters blue light and doubles as a makeup-gripping primer. Its hydrating formula is enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide.

This product will give you a dewy, radiant base without any greasy residue. Comes in 3 fab shades.

Promising review: I love this product for the days you aren’t going out without make-up. It protects your face from sun damage while adding a nice glow. It also looks great under makeup. Great purchase. — Heather J. Fichter

4. If you’re tired of dryness and frizz, use this all-in-one styler for natural wavy textured hair. This game-changing product doesn’t just style; it repairs and hydrates in a single step, leaving your locks soft, voluminous, and beautifully smooth. It is infused with shea butter and moringa oil. It’s packed with nourishing goodies that strengthen, moisturize, and reduce breakage.

Your curls will have the shine and definition they deserve. The product is non-sticky and non-greasy and is perfect for all curl types. To top that off, it’s clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Promising review: I saw this product in an online ad and decided to give it a go. As you can see from my before picture, my hair naturally looks like a Founding Father/woodland witch/Willy Wonka daily. I actually didn’t expect to put this in my hair and see such a difference. It smells really good too!

From what I have discovered after using this stuff for about a month now: 1) You have to put it on WET hair, so I just leave it in the shower, comb it, put it in, and put my towel on. 2) If you air dry like I do, it will feel crusty at first; just scrunch it with your hand, and the crusty feel goes away. 3) You can just scrunch some water in your hair the next day if you aren’t washing out, and it’s just as good. 4) The days that I didn’t put it in cause I was going to straighten, my hair actually felt softer than usual.

I’m gonna try some of the other products fo sho! — Stacy

5. This weightless smoothing oil gets the job done. This magic potion is created to tackle frizz and lock in moisture without weighing your hair down. It revitalizes your hair from root to tip, promoting a brilliant shine that’s seriously addictive.

Perfect for all hair types, this sulfate-free, gluten-free, and paraben-free brew is your go-to for heat styling protection and smooth, glossy locks. Easy to use and smells like a light grapefruit and oatmeal.

Promising review: It’s like 1/3 the cost and twice the size of Olaplex oil and does the same thing. Picture is my hair after being blow-dried, with only the oil on one side. The second picture shows oil on both sides after styling.

This is what I learned. DO NOT put this in your hair when it is still damp. I don’t notice anything if I do that. I only apply it to dry hair and brush it through.

Scent, I don’t notice anything. Note, that I also have very dry, damaged ends from bleaching multiple times. — Nicole

6. This scalp & body sugar scrub is the ultimate multitasker for your beauty routine. Sugar crystals in it gently exfoliate, while coconut oil leaves your skin soft and hydrated. It efficiently exfoliates while also balancing your skin’s moisture.

This rose-scented scrub is designed for effortless routines. It is like a spa day in a jar. It is easy to use—just massage in circular motions on both scalp and body, rinse, and enjoy clean, smooth skin.

Promising review: Smells great, not too strong. Leaves skin soft. I have psoriasis and used this on my scalp and noticed fewer flakes; not that it cured anything; I just noticed my scalp didn’t feel dry and didn’t flake as much as it usually does after a shower. I’m guessing this was because of the oils in the scrub. — Amy J

7. Your eyes will no longer look tired! Say hello to a refreshed, youthful look with this wonderful plumping eye cream. This under-eye miracle is packed with concentrated, natural ingredients like hyaluronic acid, protein peptides, niacinamide, and vitamin E. This product will restore your skin’s volume and perk up your eyes.

It absorbs instantly without any greasy residue or shine. Perfect for all skin types.

Promising review: I have prominent under-eye bags and dark circles, so I am always looking for a great eye cream. To assess this product, I took a picture the day before I started using it. I used the cream every morning and night for one week, then took the second picture.

Both pictures were taken in the morning after I woke up. I was surprised at the difference! This product is creamy and glides on easily. My skin looks visibly brighter, firmer, and more even as a result. — Nicole Devereaux

8. Here is the ultimate solution for scars, stretch marks, and even more. This non-comedogenic skincare oil is filled with natural goodness, including vitamin E for healthy skin and calming chamomile and lavender oils to soothe and relax.

It has a special, non-greasy texture that doesn’t clog your pores while locking in essential hydration. The product is vegan-friendly, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. Perfect for all skin types.

Promising review: This stuff is pretty great! In one month, it minimized my facial acne scars. I attest to the effectiveness of this oil! It’s also long-lasting; a little goes a long way! — Silvia

9. This hydration face serum will make you forget you ever had dry, dull skin. Tremella mushroom (a powerhouse alternative to hyaluronic acid) will ensure your skin stays hydrated and bouncy all day long. The product is infused with vegan collagen and has a delicate floral scent.

The serum is non-sticky and leaves no greasy residue. Just 2-3 drops morning and night will drastically transform your complexion.

Promising review: Ughhh... Herbivore has done it again. This moisturizer is so dreamy. I am absolutely in love. It must be their impeccable packaging that leaves you instantly drooling at these products.

This may be the best moisturizer I’ve tried. It is extremely lightweight and absorbs into my skin like butter. My skin cannot get enough. In the morning I am GLOWING.

Does not leave my skin oily like others I’ve tried. You won’t regret this one. — lnizzle

10. Get ready to rock flawless curls like never before with this top-notch curling iron. This tool features a custom ceramic surface that delivers shiny, polished curls with just one effortless pass.

Voilà—bouncy, long-lasting curls that are sure to turn heads. Finish off with a touch of hairspray and a quick fluff with your fingers, and you’re all set to shine wherever you go.

Promising review: Highly recommend it. Doesn’t get any hair stuck in the barrel; hair glides smoothly, heats up very quickly, and creates beautiful curls. — Gess V

We hope you liked our picks, and we wish you happy splurging! Don’t wait for a special occasion to treat yourself to nice, problem-solving beauty gems—create one. And your future self will thank you.