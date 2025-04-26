Young Woman Undergoes Complex Jaw Surgery and Stuns the Internet With the Change

Maddie went viral after posting a TikTok that racked up over 30 million views and more than 2 million likes. In the video, she walked viewers through her entire transformation, before, during, and after her jaw surgery.

What really pulled people in was how open she was. She included clips from just four months after the procedure and proudly showed off her new smile, now free of braces. Maddie’s honesty and the amazing results clearly struck a chord with others, especially those going through similar experiences.