Young Woman Undergoes Complex Jaw Surgery and Stuns the Internet With the Change
A young woman is turning heads online after revealing the stunning results of her jaw surgery. By sharing her journey on social media, she gave people a real, behind-the-scenes look at the ups and downs of going through such a major change.
Maddie’s video blew up.
Maddie went viral after posting a TikTok that racked up over 30 million views and more than 2 million likes. In the video, she walked viewers through her entire transformation, before, during, and after her jaw surgery.
What really pulled people in was how open she was. She included clips from just four months after the procedure and proudly showed off her new smile, now free of braces. Maddie’s honesty and the amazing results clearly struck a chord with others, especially those going through similar experiences.
Viewers showed her tons of love.
People flooded the comments section with support, cheering Maddie on and celebrating her transformation. One person wrote, "So happy for you!! You’re glowing!!!!" while another said, "Seeing your happiness grow in each clip is a joy to witness! So happy for you!"
Her journey also gave hope to others in the same boat. Someone shared, "I need jaw surgery, but I don’t want to get braces again :( u look so good!"—showing just how inspiring Maddie’s story really was.
She opened up about the surgery itself.
In another post, Maddie gave a bit more background on why she needed the surgery. She explained that it was a double jaw procedure, on both the top and bottom jaws, aimed at fixing a deformity in her lower jaw. The entire surgery took about four hours.
She also talked about her experience with braces, saying she had them for just under a year before the surgery and would need to wear them for another six months afterward.
Her post-surgery meals were pretty simple.
Maddie didn’t just talk about the surgery, she also shared what eating was like afterward. For the first week and a half, she stuck to liquids like broth and yogurt.
By the second week, she was able to switch to soft foods like oatmeal, scrambled eggs, and protein shakes. Sharing this part of her recovery gave her followers a better idea of what the healing process really looks like and the patience it takes to get through it.
